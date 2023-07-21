Headlines and articles pulled from the July 19, 1973 edition of the Hemingford Ledger.

BLACK FOREST STILL SMOLDERING… is Pine Ridge area where 3,100 acres blazed for 2 full days a couple weeks ago. In the middle of private ground just west of Chadron Stat Park’s scenic drive, roots of a tree smoldered in a hole below ground Saturday, a full week after the fire was extinguished.

WELCOM SIGHTS AS THE HARVEST… of wheat gets underway here, especially this year, are the custom cutters on the trail. A dire shortage in the state last week disappeared quickly as cutting was completed in Kansas, and first men and machines quickly loaded Hemingford’ combine camp and all other space available in the town. Custom cutter John Mongram of Oklahoma brought in six “biggest of all” machines which finish a field in jig time as they tried one for moisture just a mile east of town Tuesday.

TOWN BOARD APPROVES MANY PROJECTS AND FEDERAL AID… The Hemingford Village Board of Trustees met in regular session Tuesday evening and concluded considerable business.

The board approved the first partial payment to the James Simon Company on the current paving projects underway covering some 11-plus city blocks. The amount of first payment was $29,320.

In another action, the board accepted a federal-aid grant from Washington on the construction of a secondary-treatment plant for sewage disposal, in the amount of $62,250. This is a first step towards actual realization of the goal of providing a new plant here.

Glen Kotzchwar and Jim Bruns were approved for membership in the HVFD. Mrs. Blanche Ray was approved a new manager of the Hemingford American Legion Club.

NEW FEDERAL CANCER PROJECT… Hemingford is among 7 towns in Nebraska-and 36 in the Midlands where one or more physicians have been chosen to participate in a new federally financed project to promote more effective use of advances in the treatment of three types of cancer.

The other Nebraska towns are Sidney, Scottsbluff, Imperial, Ogallala, Henry and Sargent.

A NEBRASKA GIFT TO THE WORLD… is shown in the Ledger’s annual Wheat Queen day. It was last Sunday, and Nebraska 1972-73 Queen Cynthia Haag, 18-year-old daughter of Ray Haag of Bartley (southeast of McCook), made a 250-mile trip to visit Box Butte County’s addition to her realm of golden wheat under clouded azure skies. She made at least 5 stops and 2 changes of outfits for a photo session as harvest was just getting underway here, and her father was finishing up 350 acres at his place in south-central Nebraska.

FAIR QUEEN CONTEST OPEN THIS WEEK… The County Fair Queen Contest has been officially opened this week by Hemingford Chamber of Commerce contest chairman Mrs. Robert Kiester and her assistant Mrs. Beverly Bremer.

The contest, and annual event for a number of years sponsored by the Hemingford Lions Club, has been taken over this year by the Chamber.

“As in the past we are hoping for 20 or more contestants,” Mrs. Kiester said.

She mentioned there have not yet been any entries; however she has already been contacted by a number of prospective sponsors of entries.