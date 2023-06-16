Headlines and articles pulled from the June 14, 1973 edition of the Hemingford Ledger.

SUMMER BALL MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER … James Barry Post No. 9 American Legion in Hemingford may not sponsor a summer baseball program for the youngsters this year for the first time in decades.

ANXIOUS TO START A LATE SEASON … The new municipal swimming pool’s first facility manager is Steve Reisig. He and the lifeguards are ready for construction to wrap up. Reisig is hoping his new facility will be open for use by the general public by next weekend- June 23rd, a week from Saturday.

A review of construction shows only minor interior work to be done on the bathhouse-and the major work left is that of painting the entire plant. The painting is expected to take about 3 days and curing of the paint another 3 days.

Then will come filling of the pool and testing of its various heating, plumbing and filtering equipment-a final 3 days of work. That makes next weekend, the 23rd, the earliest possible opening.

He said he is currently in the act of certifying five lifeguards from among the community’s youth and better swimmers. They have been taking specialized instruction the past week at the Alliance Swimming Pool under Reisig’s watchful eye. He listed them as: Ericka Jensen, Pete Bruning, Caren Schekall, Geneice Kiester and Roberta Lliteras.

Daily charges are set at 50 cents for adults and 25 cents for juniors ages 14 and under. There will be no charge to the wading pool for those 4 years of age and under.

OFFICERS NAMED … Hemingford James Barry Post 9, American Legion, in regular session Tuesday evening, elected their 1973-74 slate of officers. Chosen as the new commander, succeeding James Hollinrake, was Louis Stumf.

Also on the board are re-elected Kenneth Prochazka, newly-elected director Harold Delsing plus Carey Davies and Greg Volkmer elected to 1-year unexpired terms.

Other officers elected were First Vice Commander Charles O. Smith, Second Vice Commander Gene Delsing, and Finance Officer Eugene Coplen.

Auxiliary Unit 9 also met and elected officers for the coming year. Named as new President was Mrs. Robert Ray succeeding Mrs. C. O. Smith.

The Auxiliary voted to sponsor a community-wide White Elephant Sale to benefit the Karen and Sandy Fund at the Bank of Hemingford.

RAPID AID RETURNED FOR KAREN, SANDY … Officials of the Methodist Church sponsored Karen and Sandy Fund opened last week at the Bank of Hemingford to aid families of Karen Smith and Sandy Davis, reported this week that $855.75 in donations have been deposited to the fund by individuals through Tuesday night.

The fund officers also released the following letter dated June 8th:

“Please accept my check to help defray the medical expenses of Karen and Sandy. Last summer I attended school in Rapid City and was overwhelmed at the town of Hemingford’s response to the tragedy that hit Rapid. Hemingford acted so amazingly fast in aiding Rapid through money and contributions of food and clothing. No other town or city in western Nebraska can say they tried so hard and gave so much. Since Hemingford did so very much for the city I loved and called home for a year, I want to help the young people you love so much. My contribution is small but I hope it will help. I know Hemingford will join together and help tis own in their time of need, as it so readily helped a city of strangers in their time of tragedy,” The letter was signed Carol Becker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Becker of Alliance.

The two teenage girls here suffered broken necks and damaged spinal cords in a car accident a couple weeks ago. They are confined to a Scottsbluff hospital and are eventually planned to be moved to a Denver hospital.

NEW HOSPITAL GROUP GEARS … The Alliance New Hospital Committee has selected the Leo A. Daly Co. of Omaha to prepare plans for a hospital’s construction there.