Headlines and articles pulled from the August 30, 1973 edition of the Hemingford Ledger.STULL-ELDER EXCHANGE VOWS AUGUST 11… Baskets of pink and mint green carnations decorated the altar of St. Bridget’s Catholic Church for the wedding of Vicky Lynn Stull and James LeRoy Elder Saturday, August 11. Parents of the couple are Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Stull of Buena Vista, Colorado and Mr. and Mrs. William Elder Jr. of Hemingford.

VOLLEYBALL SQUAD SHAPING UP, OPEN 7TH… Coach Duane Knaub is now settling up his varsiy, junior varsity and freshmen volleyball teams from among some 33 girls out for the fall sport this year.

A couple of the HHS varsity spikers are currently on the injury list, but hopefully will be ready for the season opener September 7th at Harrison.

Those limping are Marcella Roes with swollen ankles and Kathy Phillips with a jammed wrist.

Others probably making the varsity will be Bobby Lliteras, Irene Phillips, Janet Price, Debbie Wood, Carol Wood, Colleen Duncan, Joni Roes, Lennie Walters, Donna Hashman, Carol Danbom and Robyn Anderson.

JAYCEES FOSTER CHAPTER IN HEMINGFORD… The Alliance Jaycees, with a through to the interest of young men in a wider area, have offered to extend a chapter to the town of Hemingford.