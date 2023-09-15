Madaline (Gasseling) Manion was born on September 19, 1924 in Hemingford.
In honor of her 99th birthday, there will be a reception for Madaline on Saturday, September 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. If you are unable to attend, your wishes may be mailed to 219 North Park Estates, Alliance, NE 69301.
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
