The Hemingford Board of Trustees met for their July meeting last week to discuss items on the agenda and approve the consent calendar.

Village Administrator Barb Straub and Code Enforcer Kyla Cotant discussed the Park Street property with the trustees and Village Attorney Libby Stobel. Cotant wanted to know what the next step was as there had been no response to the 5-day notice that was sent to the property owner.

“Michael Blumanthal was sent a 5-day notice of abatement sent by regular main as well as certified mail and we have not heard anything,” said Straub.

Legally the village could go in and clear the property. The board gave Cotant the approval for Cotant to ask for a Box Butte County Deputy to escort her onto the property to retrieve vin numbers from vehicles and trailers and get a more detailed list of things located on the property.

It was noted that, “This will not be the only large scale project but hopefully this will set the precedent.”

Andy Forney with D.A. Davidson and Dave Schaff with M.C. Schaff were both present during the meeting to discuss cost, financing and the next steps for the Hemingford Street Project.

“We can help you design one street to 40 streets, however it fits within your budget,” said Schaff. “We can even go out for bids on all of them but only accept what works for you.”

Earlier in the year the Trustee Will Mahony put the streets into priority catagories with the help of Utilitize/Street Superintendent Kyle Huss.

“We can look at doing all three phases at once but I think that’s biting off more than we could chew,” said Forney. “We could do phase one and two at the same time but that may even be more than we can handle.”

Step one will be for the board to establish ordinances to create the three street improvement districts. The board gave the approval for some pre-engeniering consulting by Schaff.

“When we designed these phases the frost had not even gone out yet so we do need to do some reoganizing of the prority list,” said Huss.

The board gave the approval for a street closure of the 700 block of Box Butte Ave. on the evening of August 19th for the Hemingford 1960’s Car Show hosted by the Hemingford American Legion.

As the property owners at 301 Laramie, Deb and Rod Planansky requested to be on the agenda to discuss street maintenence of the gravel road in front of their property. Deb brought five large rocks to the meeting to show how their mower could be damaged by the rocks that have been thrown into their yard from the recently rocked road. After some discussion, Huss stated that he would send a member of the crew to the location to try to pull the rocks back onto the road and even out the edge where the road meets the yard.

During his report, Huss noted that the electric pole has been replaced at the car wash and the test well has been drilled at the golf course with the results not back yet. He added that they have started mosquito spraying and have been trimming trees out of power lines.

Code Enforcer Kyla Cotant informed the board that there are currently 22 violators being worked on with three recently closed.