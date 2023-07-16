From my first campaign speech, I ran as a Second Amendment candidate. It is no secret that winning the fight on Constitutional Carry by passing LB 77 was a major legislative goal of mine for my time as a Nebraska senator. LB 77 also accomplished another major objective: state preemption of local gun ordinances. That is something that Senator Laura Ebke worked hard for in 2015, and that Attorney General Mike Hilgers pursued when we were both freshman senators in 2017. Now our side has prevailed and these hard fights are behind us.

That leaves us to think about what else is on our radar relating to the right to keep and bear arms and the right to defend ourselves and others. I have heard from a lot of folks about Castle Doctrine. Nebraska is what some call a “partial Castle Doctrine state.” There is no duty to retreat before defending yourself when you are at home. However, unlike some other states with stronger pro-defense laws, there is also no special process for disposing of likely defense cases.

I also hear a lot of constituents asking about “Stand Your Ground.” The idea behind Stand Your Ground laws is that you should not have to retreat before defending yourself any place where you are lawfully present. Critics of such reforms say that this encourages more violence. I disagree. Defenders are never authorized to use deadly force unless it is necessary to prevent death, serious injury, rape, or kidnapping. A Stand Your Ground law would not change that.

Arguing about a “duty to retreat” just confuses jurors and means that more defenders end up taking a plea deal to avoid the uncertainty of going to trial. I think enhancing our Castle Doctrine law and taking another look at eliminating the public duty to retreat are ways we could promote the rights of victims and their defenders in Nebraska.

Finally, an issue that weighs heavily on all our hearts is the issue of violence at schools. As state lawmakers, we order parents to get their kids to school. We owe it to our students and to their families to provide realistic options for protecting them from harm. I think that means that we need to look at letting public and private schools decide at the local level whether to use off-duty police officers, private security guards, or even key specially trained staff and faculty as armed responders in case of a deadly threat. Right now, it is a felony crime in Nebraska for anyone other than on-duty law enforcement to carry a gun at a school.

That is why I introduced an interim study resolution, LR 220, to look at school security issues. This study has been referenced to the Education Committee. I have asked the Committee Chair, Senator Dave Murman, to hold a hearing on this study. I plan to invite administrators, teachers, law enforcement, and others to provide perspectives on how we can protect children while they learn. Of all the issues in this area we can work on, I believe this one should be the highest priority.

Please contact my office with any comments, questions or concerns. Email me at; tbrewer@leg.ne.gov. Mail a letter to; Sen. Tom Brewer, Room #1423, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509 or call us at (402) 471-2628.