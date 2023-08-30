Panhandle Public Health District announced last week that it has successfully completed a review process to maintain national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) as of August 21, 2023. In maintaining its accreditation status for another five years, PPHD has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures and has the capacity to continue to evolve, improve and advance to continue improving the health of the residents of the Nebraska Panhandle.

The non-profit PHAB works to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation. PHAB’s accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.

“We are so pleased to again be recognized by PHAB for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement,” said Kim Engel, PPHD Director. “This is a testament to our skilled and dedicated employees that go above and beyond every day to provide high quality services grounded in the community’s needs.”

PPHD achieved national initial accreditation status through PHAB on May 17, 2016, after undergoing a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it met a set of quality standards and measures. Today’s announcement goes a step further by demonstrating that Panhandle Public Health District has the capacity to become increasingly effective at improving the health of the community.

PPHD was one of the first local health departments in Nebraska to be accredited and is among the first in the state to achieve reaccredited status. National accreditation was launched through PHAB in September 2011.

“We are extremely pleased to be at the point in the accreditation program where Panhandle Public Health District, along with many others, are successfully maintaining their five-year accreditation status through PHAB,” said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. “In so doing, these health departments are assuring their communities that the value of accreditation is long-term — not a one-time recognition — and that continual improvement is the hallmark of a 21st century organization.”

Often called the “backbone” of the public health system, public health departments are on the front lines of communities’ efforts to protect and promote health and prevent disease and injury. PHAB-accredited health departments demonstrate great leadership by placing their work for peer review, with the goal of using the feedback obtained during the process to improve the services they provide to their communities.

PPHD’s most recent Community Health Assessment has identified five priorities including: access to mental health services, including substance misuse; cultural awareness and support to decrease health disparities; affordable safe housing; early childhood care and education; and community engagement and education. We work with system partners to implement strategies across our large geographic area for impact.