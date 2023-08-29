A recall Petition against Box Butte County Public Defender Enet Sommers-Dehaney was filed on Wednesday, August 23 with the Box Butte County Clerk/Election Commissioner just before 4 p.m.

Alliance resident, Brent Hansen filed the petition seeking the removal of Somers-Dehaney from office. He will serve as Principal Circulator, requesting 75 petitions.

Hansen stated the reason for the recall on the petition filed as, “Ms. Somers-Dehaney has shown her incompetence as an attorney numerous times throughout her time in office. This incompetence has caused her to lose most of her caseload. This has resulted in Box Butte County having to hire outside counsel. Paying both outside counsel and Ms. Sommers-Dehaney has caused a depletion of county funds.”

Clerk of the District Court of Box Butte County, Kevin Horn noted that the Distict Court has paid court appointed counsel over $20,000 in attorney fees.

Somers-Dehaney was notified by Box Butte County Clerk/Election Commissioner of the filing on Thursday, August 24 stating that a defense statement must arrive within 20 days of receipt of this letter in order to be included on the petitions.