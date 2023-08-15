Our Road Trip this week takes us to Laura Lee’s Double L Country Store. It sits at 2213 Ne-71, Harrisburg, Ne 69345. Now don’t do what I did, I assumed from the address it was IN Harrisburg, it is NOT.. However, I can tell you all kinds of things about the town of Harrisburg, church, school, nifty street signs. Go to the bluffs, get on Highway 71 going past the monument, and keep going, about 20 miles out. You will see a sign to Harrisburg going right; DO NOT TAKE IT. Keep on 71 and in about two miles on the left side of the road, you will find Laura Lee’s.

You walk in the door to the cutest decorated place it surely looks like a little country store. Lunch counter with stools, about eight tables or so, that were all full (12 noon its really busy). They have a small gift shop, with T-Shirts, kids toys, jams, breads, sauces, jewelry, a little of everything. On your way to the counter to pay your bill, you will encounter, a little old lady that has a fluorescent bikini top on over her clothes, with a big ol’ hat, and holding a tray full of peppermints for guests. I about died laughing. Cute decoration; I loved it.

They are open Wednesday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meals served are breakfast and lunch, they are a farm to table café. They grew or raised everything you are eating. Talk about home made! Our meals were great. Betty Jo had a chicken fried steak sandwich and I had a Baja Burger: bacon, avocado, jalapenos, lettuce, pickle tomato, onion. It was fantastic, my new favorite burger anywhere. But my biggest thrill, was those home made onion rings. I could drive up there just for those rings and the sauce they give you to dip them in. Absolutely best ever! They also have bison and elk burgers, just a super varied menu. When asked about desserts I wish I would have had room, the long list of home made pies and ice cream list sounded pretty darn good!

Our waitress was so friendly, she kept us grinning, I bet her feet hate her at the end of the day. That girl is amazing. I wish I had remembered to ask her name. However, in the picture, she is the one on the far right. Everyone there was wonderful.

It was for sure going the 2nd time to find it.

When heading back to Alliance we went a much easier route, we headed toward the bluffs, but took highway 88 across behind the Wild Cat Hills, such a pretty drive, those hills are still green, just beautiful. And for me, I was tickled, it takes you right behind Court House and Jail House Rock. I knew there had to be a road closer than I have ever been. Heck you can drive right up to them and hike them if you want to. The fields were full of lavender flowers, some were milk thistle, not sure of the other, and black eyed Susan’s making the roadways gleam with yellow for miles. This road eventually takes you past the Morrill County fair grounds, into Bridgeport, keep going straight through town, and we were back in Alliance much faster than the way we took going over.

I highly recommend this beautiful drive and wonderful place to eat. I’m sure you’ll see me there again, eating onion rings!!! See you there!!