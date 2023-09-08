September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. So many of us, too many, are bonded forever by the common grief that we share after losing a loved one to suicide. A group of us all get together once a year to walk in memory of those that we lost.

Colorful beads are worn to coordinate with the loss of a child, friend, family member, spouse, or like myself, nephew. Some of the walkers wear shirts to celebrate and memorialize their loved ones. Tears are often shed but overall the experience is a bitter sweet way to keep their memories alive. The most important reason that we gather however is to share the awareness and encourage others to talk openly about suicide.

The 14th Annual Alliance Suicide Prevention Community Walk will be held on Saturday, September 8 starting at 8 a.m. at the Alliance PAC Commons Area. The walk will traverse the beautiful trail around Laing Lake, down to Central Park. There’s no charge to participate in the event but pre-registrations are highly recommended. To pre-register please contact Janelle Visser at 308-760-6493 or go to https://forms.gle/uXYU4DDYBmUF7qvX8. Registration on the day of the event will be available from 7:30 to 8 a.m. before the walk.

There is no cost to register and 7-shirts are a suggested donation of $15 each.

All funds donated to the Alliance Suicide Prevention Community Walk will go towards holding the annual walk as well as supporting evidence-based, suicide prevention programs in Alliance and throughout the Panhandle including Question. Persuade. Refer. (QPR) and Hope Squad. These efforts are coordinated by Panhandle Public Health District.

Sponsors for the walk include:

Alliance Chamber

Alliance Community Pharmacy

Alliance Tractor & Implement

Alliance Schools

City of Alliance

American Legion Riders

Bank of the West

Carnegie Arts

Grocery Kart

Healthy Blue

Hemingford Ledger

Keep Alliance Beautiful

Nebraska Bank

Panhandle Public Health District

Pepsi

Platte Valley Bank

Ron’s S&T

Snow Redfern Foundation

Team Auto

If you are interested in donating to help save a life and support the evidence-based, suicide prevention programs in the panhandle, you may contact Janelle Visser at 308-760-6493.

“Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle,” said Visser. “Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle community.”

The 4th Annual Veterans Suicide Prevention Poker Run will be on Sunday, Sept. 10. Open to all motorcycles, hot rods, vintage cars, trucks or whatever you want to travel in with all proceeds being donated to the Panhandle Public Health District Suicide Prevention Program.

Register before the route or at the end. Initial registration will be at the Stateline Casino from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cards will be drawn at the end of the run with prizes to be given at 4:30 p.m. back at the casino.

Ride the beautiful Black Hill’s of South Dakota and go where you want. Event is sponsored by Post 34 Western Sandhills American Legion Riders of Gordon and Hay Springs and the Panhandle Chapter 43 American Legion Riders of Alliance and Hemingford.

For more information contact Casey Walton at 308-207-5709 or Mitch Gallent at 308-360-2377.

The ride is open to all motorcycles, cars, pickups, riding lawn mowers, golf carts, scooters, boots, tennis shoes… whatever you want to travel in and however you can participate.

Suicide is more common than you might think and affects all ages. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US. It was responsible for more than 46,800 deaths in 2020, which is about one death every 11 minutes. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. Every day 20 young people die by suicide in the United States. According to the National Institute on Mental Health’s most current data from 2018, about 7,600 young people under 25 died by suicide.

Some groups have higher suicide rates than others. Suicide rates vary by race/ethnicity, age, and other factors. The highest rates are among American Indian/ Alaska Native and non-Hispanic White populations. Other Americans with higher-than-average rates of suicide are veterans, people who live in rural areas, and workers in certain industries and occupations like mining and construction. Young people who are lesbian, gay, or bisexual have a higher rate of suicidal ideation and behavior compared to their peers who identify as straight.

Suicidal thoughts are a symptom just like any other. But they can be frightening. It’s important to take suicidal thoughts seriously. Its ok to talk about suicide and important to seek help. Suicidal thinking can be treated and improve over time. Evidence shows that if an individual is in crisis and gets the help they need they will likely never be suicidal again. Suicide is NOT the answer.

The National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has recently changed to 988. It’s now easier to remember the three-digit number 988. #BeThe1To is the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s message for National Suicide Prevention Month and beyond, which helps spread the word about actions we can all take to prevent suicide. The Lifeline network and its partners are working to change the conversation from suicide to suicide prevention, to actions that can promote healing, help, and hope.