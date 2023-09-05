Labor Day is behind us, so now onto things to do through fall and winter. The place to head to this week, is The Gathering Spot. It is located at 213 Box Butte, in Alliance, with hours open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 3:30 to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Closed on Sunday.

This is the hot spot on Butte! So much to do, and some pretty talented bartenders ready to take care of you. This is an awesome bar and grill. Everyone is welcome, and so much to do from pool and live bands often to pickle tickets (pull tabs) or watching the game on the big screen. If you like to play poker, they have a friendly game on Tuesday night through the winter. That’s where you’ll find my side kick Betty Jo Garett attempting to send the boys home mumbling under their breath.

If you’re hungry, they serve everything from a burger, chicken strips, pizza, and the seriously best ribeye steak you can get anywhere. I have had the Philly steak pizza there too that was really the bomb. They have amazing cooks, so no matter what your celebrating, birthday, anniversary, whatever it may be; the food here can’t be beat.

If you see Betty Jo, tell her howdy, you will run into so many people you know. Great food, drinks, entertainment and company. See you there!!