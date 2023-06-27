Road Trip with Tami

This weeks road trip has taken me to a new business adventure in Alliance. My friend Jason and I, decided to attend the opening day of the Dirty Pops. We sure weren't the only ones, people were coming in at a great pace, excited to try the new drinks. Seemed like the whole town was turning out to try these new drinks.

Dirty Pops is located at 812 Flack Avenue, with plenty of parking with a big parking lot or street parking. It sets kitty-corner from DQ. Easy access! It looks so fresh and clean, and they have tables and chairs to sit, or you can take it to go or go thru the drive thru. We chose to sit and enjoy our drinks. There were two little gals clearing and cleaning tables were so cute. I hope they make tips!

We were met at the counter with fresh, happy faces. Helping us discover which drink we would like. Providing ideas, suggestions, and a lot of smiles. It was so hard to choose.

The menu is huge, so many options or ideas of your own. All start with a pop of some kind, then all kinds of syrups and magical elixirs are mixed in for your perfect drink. Its really hard to choose, I in general, am a plain ol' Pepsi person.

But with Coke being the only cola drink, I had to find the perfect mix. We both ended up getting the "I cross my heart" drink, It was coke, cranberry and lime. Totally fabulous and very refreshing. I was impressed.

They also make home made treats such as Churros, pretzels, and nachos. You could smell them as you came in the door!

When you have time for a cool refreshing drink, different from other things available. Stop down to the Dirty Pops. See you there!!