Our Road Trip took Betty Jo and I up north again. This time to Rapid City, where we met friends at the Colonial House. Head north toward Rapid City on Rushmore Road. Once you pass the Ruby Tuesday on the left, its only a few blocks further down, also on the left. Google maps was hating me that day, so that’s how I found it.Colonial House is owned and operated by the local folks, which in the Black Hills, there aren’t may places that are. It’s a very nice place. As you come into the waiting area, there are cases filled with wonderful pies that make your head swim. On one side of the area is a huge dining room and on the left of the lobby is more seating and also a bar.Our waitress was quick to the table and beyond efficient, just a real joy to be around; her name was Randi Mertes. I had seen an ad for a Kan Kan Porkchop and thought it might be fun to order. She described it and let us know its only available Thursday thru Saturday night. And is meant for two people. It has 2 1/2 pounds of pork plus the fixins. Would be interesting to see it. The picture on the menu looked awesome!