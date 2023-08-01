Road trip this week is taking us to a very interesting place: Paxton, Nebraska! Whether you are going by on the interstate or coming home, stopping in downtown Paxton is a must. Paxton is located just 20 minutes east of Ogallala on the interstate.

It is a beautiful day trip, my favorite way to go, is to go through Hyannis, then take that scenic drive through the sandhills, counting the boots on the fences, driving along admiring the hills, cattle, horses, and all things Nebraska. Then on through to Ogallala, passing by Lake McConaughy on the way of course. A quick hop on the interstate and Paxton is just up the road.

As you get to Paxton, head down main street, and on your right, you cant miss it OLE'S BIG GAME STEAK HOUSE & LOUNGE. This big place has been here since 1933.

As you enter the front door, you meet a polar bear in what appears to be an ice berg. Your eyes continue looking around the walls, at everything in the place. There are over 200 big game animals being featured. I think the giraffe and the elephant were the most amazing to me. The taxidermist who did the work on these beautiful species, knew what they were doing.

Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. followed by lunch and dinner. Closing is at 10 p.m., except on Sunday, then its 9 p.m.

We got there in time for lunch, such a toss up, Prime Rib French Dip, Burger, or Bison Burger. The menu is varied, there is something there for everyone. I enjoyed a fantastic burger and fries. And a previous trip there I had a steak. Oh my goodness, talk about wonderful. The food is great and your surroundings are amazing.

For those of you who would like a cocktail or beer. They have a full bar just waiting for you. I understand there is keno there to play as well. Our waitress was very nice, very attentive, and made sure to make us feel at home.

"Go ahead and take pictures and enjoy the animals, we will have your lunch ready shortly!" she said.

This is an interesting place everyone should see, and enjoy a great meal. See you there!