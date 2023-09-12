Hi all ! This weeks Road trip is taking us to C's DRIVE IN, located in Crawford, Nebraska. It sets at 112 Mc Pherson Street and is open 11-9 every day of the week. Not sure if they will close for winter as the previous owners did; guess we will have to wait and see. Coming from Alliance, turn on the street to go to Fort Robinson, or Golf Course, and it is just a few blocks down on the right. And if that doesn't help you, look for the giant chicken and hysterical sign out front.

C's is a drive in. Pull up, go to the window, place your order, then you can hang out, or wait in your car. They will get it to you at the other window when its ready. They also have, on the left side of the building, a great place to grab a picnic table and enjoy your meal. Not to mention its shady!

As the chicken leads you to believe, they have some of the best broasted chicken. Its my favorite. Betty Jo and I have been known to call ahead and pick it up to take to the Fort and grab a picnic table with my puppy friends. It really is the best anywhere. All of their food is great...Deb Reeh and I went this time, and I got burger, she got a grilled chicken and onion rings. YUM. Their burgers are to die for. She said hers was super too. They also have hard packed ice cream. Not everyone had that anymore. They have it all: burgers, chicken, many appetizers, ice cream treats, you name it. And its all pretty wonderful.

These folks are very friendly, makes you glad you stopped in. So next time you want a pretty drive, head down to C's and be prepared for some awesome treats. See you there!