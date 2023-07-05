My Road Trip this week took my co-hort Betty Jo and I, to the State line Restaurant and Casino.

It is located on highway 385 right on the Nebraska — South Dakota border. They are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday thru Sunday.

They are family friendly, with fantastic food, and I swear the best French fries anywhere. On this trip I was just hungry for a good ol’ cheeseburger and fries. It was so good, lots of condiments on the side. Pickles that are out of this world. It was cooked perfectly and their prices are very reasonable. I have been there several times and tried different things. Everything has always be fantastic. The gal running it is so thoughtful. Not to mention she is busy, she is the cook, bartender, casino check out, waitress, and the works. She is the only one working, and man is she good.

For those who would like a cocktail, beer or wine. They have a fully stocked bar. And if you are old enough to gamble, there are about 10 slot machines in the main room, and in the back room another 10. That back room would be great for gatherings, Christmas parties, Birthdays you name it.

So if you feel the need to take a short drive, get some great food. Maybe gamble, whatever suits you. Then this is a great stop for you. See you there!