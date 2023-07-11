Road Trip with Tami

Hi all, this weeks Road Trip has got to be a favorite!

I have had on my bucket list for many years to have lunch at the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park in South Dakota. It is located at 133389 Hiway 16A, inside the Custer State Park. My co-pilot Betty Jo Garett and I headed North very excited to see what we would find.

My interest in going there started as a kid, we drove past it many times, and just assumed it was a hotel. No reason really to stop. Then in later years my curiosity with history and presidents, brought me to an article about it, and I have been anxious to see it ever since.

When reading about it, I learned that President Coolidge selected this spot, had a lodge built and would be coming out soon. However the lodge burned to the ground. But with the President coming, they rebuilt it, in only 72 days!

The Coolidge family consisted of the President, sons John and Calvin Jr, his wife Grace, and her pet racoon Rebecca. They would spend their vacations and time away, in the "Summer White House" in the cool air of the Black Hills. Only one other President has ever stayed their, and that was President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He spent three days there.

We were lucky enough to meet the front desk clerk, her name was Dawn. She gave us so much historical information, and snuck us into the Coolidge and Eisenhower rooms. The main lodge only has seven rooms, but connected to it are many rooms, and cabins all on the property. I could write a book on all the facts and information I found so interesting, but I think you would have more fun going yourself.

The lodge also houses an art gallery, with a painter on the premise's. Plus a very nice and reasonably priced gift shop and a very large dining area, where they have wonderful buffet lunches starting at 11 a.m.

The food was fantastic! Several meat choices, including a Buffalo Stew. A large dessert table plus salad and veggies. Everything cooked perfectly. It was for such a treat to go there. Our waiter was a young man named Erik, I asked him where he was from as he had a beautiful accent. He sounded French, he said he originally was from Romania. His family had come to the U.S. years ago. He didn't realize he still had an accent. I told him not to lose it. It was awesome. He was very attentive to us, nice fellow, I'm glad we got him!

There also was a more formal dining room for evenings that was smaller and more intimate. However, I got a giggle from Dawn as she told us that pheasants used to nest in the chandeliers in that room. It truly was a game and fishing lodge. President Coolidge love to fish for trout!

If you have an opportunity to stop here for lunch and a bit of history, it is a remarkable place. There is no doubt I will go back again! See you there!!