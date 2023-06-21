Road Trip with Tami

Hi all, road trip time again. This time I had a good chance of getting where I was going without getting lost. It is in Alliance! Jason Wentworth my co-pilot was sure he could find it if I got lost going around the block. And you all now know, that is possible.

Our destination was the new home of The Butte Bakery Co-Op. They are now at home in the former Lenla's building. So we make our way down the Butte, and pull in right in front. My mother-in-law referred to that as Doris Day parking. You never saw Doris have to park around the block or across the street. She always pulled up right it front. So getting that great spot, we go in to find a very comfy and wonderful place to come get goodies. Maybe sit down on the couch or chairs and enjoy catching up with a friend or sipping on an ice cold lemonade. I love their front windows with the aprons hanging. Its all just very homey feeling.

The Butte Bakery Co-Op is owned by Whitney Baldwin with Take Whisks, there is also Dapple Dog, by Kim Heckman, and the Wooden Spoon with Jennifer Howard. They also have occasional bakers and guest bakers that rotate in and out. Such as Mama B's, Brace Yourself, Twins and Son. They also feature Joni Sautter the Board Babe. Her charcuterie boards come in all sizes, and prices, and are so much fun, not to mention yummy. Another feature is the Sandhills Elixir, a new product. And of course, the ever famous Chubby Chipmunk's hand dipped chocolates. The bakery also carries take and bake meals, cookies, doggie treats, and my favorite dips to go along with those wonderful flour tortilla chips, that taste just like Martins used to make. We were able to buy cakes and strawberry cheese cake by the slice. More options and all of the former yummies.

We are happy to see the place was full when we got there. So many wonderful choices. You must stop in. They are open Friday thru Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. From individual treats to take and make meals, they have you covered. Stop in and check them out. See you there!