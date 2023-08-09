Our Road Trip this week is in Scottsbluff, destination El Charritos. They are located at 802 21st Avenue, first road on the left, behind the sugar factory. It is owned and operated by the Gollas family and has been, since it opened in 1979.

I’m sure many of you have been there, and if you haven’t you should! When you come in the door, head up to the counter and put your order in. They will give you a number. Then you pour your favorite drink, pick up your silverware and find the table or booth that looks comfy for you.

When your number comes up, usually you go up to the pick up window and retrieve your food. If they aren’t busy, sometimes they bring it out. Always steaming hot and fantastic. This is one place that has been friends and family’s favorite place for years. You couldn’t drag my mother out of Scottsbluff without stopping at El Charritos. Whenever family and friends are home to visit, we always make a special trip to make more memories.

Our favorite dish is the smother cheese enchilada plate. Cheese Enchiladas smothered in pork gravy that is wonderful. The sides include rice and beans. Now my favorite thing, is the bottle of homemade hot sauce on the tables. It’s hot, but has the best flavor of any hot sauce. It brings a tear to your eye if you over do it. But oh so worth it.

Mom always like a beef tostado too. The menu is varied, and everything is really good.

They also have a full service bar, and they make a margarita that is out of this world. Try one, you wont regret it!

They are open 11-9 every day, so stop in and have a wonderful lunch! See you there!!