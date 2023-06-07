Our Road trip this week takes us to the beautiful buttes of Fort Robinson.

It is located just 3 miles outside of Crawford. And the buttes of lovers leap and the seven sisters calls to you from a long way down the highway to show you the way. As you get closer you notice the 2 water towers, with Fort Robinson proudly displayed on the outside of them. It is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, with so many things to do.

It does require a park sticker, so be sure and get that first thing at the ticket center outside the main lodge.

If you are ready for lunch, the cool dining room will draw you in on a hot day. It is located in the main lodge, with a varied menu and fantastic food. My favorite is the Bison burger, but i have been told chicken strips are great. There are just so many choices. It is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and if you find yourself on the Buffalo Stew hay rack ride, or Steak Cowboy dinner. They supply those feeds as well. The prices are very reasonable and the food is so good. And the historical photos on the wall and Buffalo head, make you feel like you would have way back when,

Fort Robinson has such a massive history you could spend days going thru the grounds and museums. It at one time was a working Fort, German POW camp, Beef research station, K-9 Corp training center, and a remount station for the calvary. The history also tells of the death of Crazy Horse. And, in the main parade grounds stands two rock monuments. The only place you will find two enemies in the same place honored. One is to Crazy Horse, the other, is to Lt. Levi Robinson whom the fort was named for. In actuality tho, Robinson never made it to the fort to be the commander.

There are many places to stay here, from Tent Camp Grounds, RV Camping or staying in of the many adobe and brick officers quarters, Nurses quarters, or Main Lodge, Many of which can be rented for a minimum of 2 day stay.( I love staying in the nurses quarters.} The quarters will hold from 1 in the lodge to 350 in Commanche Hall. These rentals all come complete with towels, pots and pans, dishes, stove and refrigerator.. Also if you want to grill, that and a picnic table are at every site.

There are so many opportunities to have a great stay for a day or a week, You can go fishing, hiking, swimming, rent bicycles, Jeep rides, tubing, kayaking, Horseback riding, the post play house ( for live plays), Hayrack rides, and on Thursday nights there is a free rodeo. You also can go with Fort personnel on an early morning hike, bird watching. And there is an historical ride that will fill you in on every building. In the trailside museum there is a giant mammoth and much information on where they were found, and there is another museum on the parade grounds for you to learn history and be amazed at the Fort.

There are special festivities from time to time, such as re-enactments, and Pow Wows. You will be amazed when you visit, it is a very serene and beautiful place that will draw you back many times over. Enjoy yourself, See you there!!