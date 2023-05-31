Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This week I decided my Road Trip would be the time I spent in the cemeteries of Alliance. Calvary, Veteran, and Alliance Cemetery were all truly breath taking. Each cemetery was pristine, even the wind was trying hard to undue their hard work.

Hats off to all the people who work so hard to make the cemeteries ready and beautiful for the Memorial Day Weekend of Remembrance. The Veteran and Alliance Cemetery both have kiosks that make it easier to find someone. Alliance Cemetery also has Becci Thomas and crew, who do a wonderful job helping you find someone. Books and maps in hand to give you to help. It makes it a breeze. Also, Saturday, Becci was showing how grave witching is done. It is so very interesting to see if you never have. Similar to divining for water, only it’s used to find grave sites. Thanks to the cemetery crews who all do such an outstanding job!

Placing flowers for friends and family is such an important tradition. Every person that we left flowers for lived here in Alliance at one time. They were a part of who we all are today. Its such an honor to pay them all respect and leave behind a flower and prayer from their loved ones. To honor all who have served and those who have gone before us is so meaningful. You don’t know where you’re going, if you don’t know where you’ve been.