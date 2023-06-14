This week’s road trip turned into a bit of an adventure. My friend Jason, pup Jett and I went to go and check out Stephanie Schwaderer’s new bakery: Baked ‘N’ Stuff. (She also has two partners, John and Steven)

The bakery is located at 7572 Madison Rd, around 18 miles west of Alliance. I asked for directions, looked easy enough but for those of you who know me, I am extremally directionally challenged. I did put some gas in the car, which later turned out to be brilliant.

Now having lived in this area most of my life, I didn’t realize that 10th Street (Otto Rd) continues after the oil stopped, I thought you had to turn. That was my first mistake. So, Jason, Jett and I wandered the country side, for what seemed like days. Finally I looked over and told my friend. We are going to die out here... We laughed pretty good, and then called Stephanie.

The phone call was a great idea, however we hadn’t gone quite far enough. So this of course required another phone call. She laughed at me, and said she was on a 4-wheeler looking for us. Pretty soon she popped up, and we followed her in. What should have been a 10 minute trip out there had clocked in at an hour.

The new bakery Baked ‘N’ Stuff is a beauty, as you walk in the entry way is made up of tons of copper pennies stuck to the floor. Her cases stocked with pans of Scotcharoos, sugar cookies, and cheese cake yummies.

She had been busy in the kitchen making breakfast burritos that smelled divine. There also is a board of all the things she carries. Different breads, cakes, jams, jellies and so much more.

My favorite item and little Jett’s as well, was the home made doggie treats. All different kinds made from all natural flavors and ingredients. They were Jett approved for sure! You can find them at Valor General Store and MC Signs and Decals in Hemingford or at Wild Leaf Apothecary/CC’s Boutique in the Heritage Mall in Alliance.

Stephanie’s Baked ‘N’ Stuff Facebook page will let you know all that she has to offer, just let her know, and she delivers five days a week. Don’t miss out on those cinnamon rolls, caramel rolls, and anything else you can imagine.

It’s not hard to find the bakery if you know how to read instruction, oh yes, and follow them. But it’s not a bad idea to give her a call before you go out, so if you’re like me, she will be looking for you! If you don’t want to go out, she will bring it to you.

Fun trip, great place, See you there!!