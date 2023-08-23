This weeks Road Trip includes a lovely lunch with friends at the Powder House, just outside of Keystone, in the Black Hills.

The address is 24125 Highway 16 A. The easiest way to find it, leave Keystone headed for Rapid City, just after you go thru the little rock tunnel, keep an eye to the left for the log building and sign. It is a wonderful place to relax sit and have a nice meal or bottle of wine. Away from the super touristy Keystone. Family friendly and doggy friendly if you would like to eat outside at a table.

Powder House is locally owned and operated by some fantastic folks. And one of the few places that is owned by locals. The food there is divine. You can have a sandwich, game, burgers, steaks. Pretty much whatever you want. They have a lot of game options. They are also open for Breakfast with a wonderful menu. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Betty Jo and I had French dips, that were to die for. I had their homemade horseradish sauce on mine too. They make it like no one else. Its my favorite thing to eat when we go there. It came with a nice salad with homemade dressing. It was awesome. Mary had a Cobb Salad. It was huge and she said it was wonderful!

The history of the Powder House is as enchanting as its location. Once used for storing blasting powder and bootleg liquor, the original Powder House was a small building made out of large logs and covered with a tin roof. Currently, the resort exists in exactly the same spot where that simple tin roof building once stood.

With wonderful food, cabins available, and great staff, how could this not be your go-to place. My next trip I’m going to stay in one of those neat cabins! See you there!