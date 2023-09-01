Well we are now a couple of weeks into the new school year. Pools are all closed, Husker’s play tonight and before you know it pumpkin spice will be back!

The first full week of school is usually a struggle for students and teacher but the record breaking temperatures around 100 degrees sure don’t make it any easier. Those high temps are not only hard on the air conditioners but are physically draining for students and staff.

Labor Day weekend is here and Hemingford students have the day off on Monday so families should take advantage of the hot weather with a trip to the lake. See you there!

Students will return to school on Tuesday to Homecoming Week filled with dress-up days, events and home games scheduled. While most students and staff were enjoying a break this summer, a safety audit was done at the Hemingford Public Schools. The Safety Committee got busy and worked on every suggestion that was made including ADA access for the modular classrooms, additional pea gravel on the playground, upgraded cameras at the football field, and concussion training for staff that supervise the playground, just to name a few things.

An open house was held in the Red Zone to kick off the school year and welcome back students and staff on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The Culture Committee and Supt. Dr. Travis Miller invited not only school activities to participate in the open house but also representatives from businesses within the community.

10 businesses participated: Nebraska Bank, Local, Dave’s Pharmacy, PPHD, Mobius Communications, Box Butte County Roads Department, Hemingford Credit Union, MC Signs & Decals, Hemingford Chamber, Hemingford Scholarship Foundation, Farmers Coop, and the Hemingford Booster Club. As well as student/staff groups: Activities Department, FCCLA, Cross County, One Act, Band/Music, Early Development Network, Cheerleaders, Girls Wrestling, Football and Art.

“We were so thrilled with the turnout,” said Miller. “I will be sending out a follow-up survey for feedback on the open house.”

Box Butte County Road Superintendent Barb Keegan brought a stop sign with her and urged students to practice safe driving. Her handout explained the importance of regulatory signs, hence the stop sign.

“Box Butte County has 1,186 signed posed in rural Box Butte County, Regulatory signs inform drivers of traffic laws, failure to comply with the signs is a punishable offense,” states the handout.