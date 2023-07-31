Competition at the Box Butte County Fair is not limited to 4-H and FFA members only.

That sewing project that you worked so hard on, those canned vegetables from last year, or antique that you found hidden away in your great aunts house are just the tip of things that might be worth sharing in the Open Class competition and could earn you a ribbon for your efforts.

Entries in the Open Class competition have dwindled in the past couple of years but some of that may be due to the fact that people just might not know about it.

Children and adults of all ages can get in on the fun of open class with a chance to put their talents and hobbies on display for others to appreciate.

Divisions include Produce/Fruit, Handicraft, Home Economics, Antiques, Flowers, Art, Photography, and Youth. Division descriptions can be found at https://bbcofair.com/open-class.

Each division is judged and ribbons are given out as well as small cash prizes.

The open class building is open throughout the fair for spectators to walk through. It is not only a chance for people to show their uniqueness and abilities but also might just inspire others to take on a new skill or hobby.

Local talent can show off their paintings, needlework, photographs, sewn items, crafts as well as antiques. The foods and homegrown items are also fun to check out and are carefully judged. Everything from baked goods to flowers and canned and fresh vegetables picked fresh from the garden.

With many divisions and classes to enter it is encouraged to check out the open class exhibitor handbooks to see where you might fit in. From perfectly grown vegetables to exquisite quilt work items, beautiful photographs and fun artwork the possibilities of items to enter are endless.

Home Economics, Handicraft, Antiques, and Art entries are due Monday, August 8 anytime between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with judging to begin at entry closing.

Photography, Flowers, Farm Produce/Fruit and Youth entries are due Wednesday, August 10 anytime from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with judging to begin at entry closing.