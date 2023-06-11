Related to this story

Most Popular

69th Alumni Banquet held in gym

69th Alumni Banquet held in gym

The 69th Annual Hemingford Alumni Banquet is in the books with over 140 people attending the event on Saturday, May 27. Those in attendance en…

Band to take the stage on the Butte

Band to take the stage on the Butte

What’s more fun than closing down Box Butte for a big ol’ dance party? The summer time, family friendly event Bands on the Butte will be Frida…

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Unabomber’ dies in US prison at age 81