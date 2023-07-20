The Hemingford Bobcat Swim Team wrapped up their season with an Awards Night to celebrate swimmers and families on another great year.

The Swim Team had a total of five meets this year: the first was in Alliance, the second in Bridgeport, the third was here at home and the fourth was in Torrington and the last/medal meet was in Sidney.

Coached by Ammie Frost and Morgan Kuhn the team consisted 35 swimmers: Carlye Kresl, Zane Frost, Arielle Lawrence, Cleo Swanson, Maddy Mullen, Paislee Thompson, Addy Vogel, Abby Frost, Kolten Covey, Avery Huss, Lilli Cullan, Leah Woodbeck, Matthew Mahony, Kameron Gilkerson, Leah Krebs, Kennedy Mahony, Everett Vogel, Wriley Niemeier, Archer Neimeier, Harley Payne, Madison Prichard, Aria Ruzicka, Taylee Curtis, Emerson Horstman, Andrew Miller, Kamryn Haas, Nevaeh Thompson, Gaige Thompson, Nicholas Armenta, Daxon Davies, Teagan Yale, Rhett Christianson, Jeremiah Armenta, Harper Sorensen, and David Armenta.

“I am so proud of the kids and their determination this past season,” said Frost. “They all had good days and bad days, but they always showed up, worked hard and tried their best!”

The team got together for awards night last weekend to celebrate their accomplishments. Swimmers had a chance to vote on one boy and one girl for each group (older and younger) in two different categories: MVP and Most Improved.

Swimmers’ Choice awards for MVP went to Matthew Mahony, Abby Frost, Arielle Lawrence and Zane Frost

Swimmers’ Choice awards for Most Improved went to Cleo Swanson, Archer Niemeier, Nicolas Armenta, Wriley Niemeier and Jeremiah Armenta

Coach’s Award for Most Improved went to Avery Huss, Everett Vogel, Kolten Covey, Madison Pritchard

Coach’s Award for MVP went to Carlye Kresl

“We also had a few other awards that night,” said Frost. “We had Gaige Thompson join the swim team late in the season, but did a fantastic job at the medal meet! He was awarded the ‘Late to the Party’ award.”

“We also took a few minutes to recognize Arielle Lawrence as the ‘Old Fish’. Arielle has been a part of the Swim Team for a very long time! This year she will age out of our league. Arielle wasn’t aware until that night but she received a $500 scholarship from the Hemingford Swim Team. This is the first time awarding a scholarship! It was emotional having to say ‘Good Bye’ to Arielle; she has been a shining light to our little pool from being a lifeguard to being part of the swim team! She will be greatly missed.”