Results from the 4-H Cat Show at the Box Butte County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 6.
Exhibitor Name; Class; Description Ribbon; Special Placing; Division Placing
Riley Bixby; Jr. Cat Showmanship; purple; Overall Cat Showmanship; Grand Champion
Allie McConnell; Jr. Cat Showmanship; purple; Reserve Champion
Keith Buskirk; Int. Cat Showmanship; purple; Reserve Overall Cat Showmanship; Grand Champion
Celia Buskirk; Sr. Cat Showmanship; purple; Grand Champion
Keith Buskirk; Long Hair purple; Best Groomed/Most Unusually Marked; Grand Champion
Katrina Karell; Long Hair; purple; Most Spirited Exhibit
Alexander Ackerman; Short Hair; purple; Reserve Champion
Milo Dumlao; Short Hair; purple; Oldest Exhibit
Milo Dumlao; Jr. Cat Showmanship; blue
Katrina Karell; Sr. Cat Showmanship; blue
Allie McConnell; Long Hair; blue
Riley Bixby; Short Hair; blue
Celia Buskirk; Short Hair; blue; Best Personality, Most Expressive Eyes