Results from the 4-H Cookie Jar Entries at the Box Butte County Fair. Box Butte County 4-H members showed off their jars during the auction on Friday, Aug. 11. Decorated jars and homemade cookies went to bidders for around $300 to over $800.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today