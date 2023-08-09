Results from the 4-H Dog Show at the Box Butte County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Exhibitor Name; Class; Description Ribbon; Special Placing; Division Placing
Riley Bixby; Jr. Dog Showmanship; purple; Reserve Junior Dog Showmanship; Reserve Champion
Corley Connor; Jr. Dog Showmanship; purple; Reserve Overall Dog Showmanship; Grand Champion
Anna Milne; Int. Dog Showmanship; purple; Overall Dog Showmanship; Grand Champion
Sierra Banks; Sr. Dog Showmanship; purple; Reserve Champion
Zoe Bunnell; Sr. Dog Showmanship; purple; Grand Champion
Riley Bixby; Obedience - Beginning Novice B; purple; Overall Dog Obedience; Grand Champion
Anna Milne; Obedience - Novice A; purple; Reserve Overall Dog Obedience; Grand Champion
Sierra Banks; Obedience - Novice B; purple; Reserve Champion
Sierra Banks; Beginning Dog Rally; purple
Riley Bixby; Beginning Dog Rally; purple
Anna Milne; Beginning Dog Rally; purple; Dog Rally; Grand Champion
Mila Brown; Jr. Dog Showmanship; blue
Allie McConnell; Jr. Dog Showmanship; blue
Allie McConnell; Obedience - Beginning Novice A; blue
Corley Connor; Obedience - Beginning Novice B; blue
Zoe Bunnell; Obedience - Novice B; blue
Corley Connor; Beginning Dog Rally; blue