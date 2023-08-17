Results from the 4-H Poultry and Rabbit Show at the Box Butte County Fair on Wednesday, August 9.
Name Class Description Ribbon Special Placing Division
Zachary Daugherty Jr. Poultry Showmanship Blue
Bristyl Helms Jr. Poultry Showmanship Blue
Jonas Daugherty Int. Poultry Showmanship Blue
Silas Daugherty Int. Poultry Showmanship Blue
Fletcher Moseman Int. Poultry Showmanship Blue
Zoe Bunnell Standard — American Blue
Zoe Bunnell Standard — American Blue
Zoe Bunnell Standard — American Blue
Corley Connor Standard — American Blue
Milo Dumlao Standard — American Blue
Milo Dumlao Standard — American Blue
Callin Foster Standard — American Blue
Eden Foster Standard — American Blue
Eden Foster Standard — American Blue
Bristyl Helms Standard — American Blue
Emerson Horstman Standard — American Blue
Emily Johnston Standard — American Blue
Katrina Karell Standard — American Blue
Carly Harwood Standard- Asiatic Blue
Olivia Harwood Standard- Asiatic Blue
Olivia Harwood Standard- Asiatic Blue
Emily Johnston Standard- Asiatic Blue
Kade Johnston Standard- Asiatic Blue
Zoe Bunnell Standard — English Blue
Corley Connor Standard — English Blue
Silas Daugherty Standard — English Blue
Zachary Daugherty Standard — English Blue
Callin Foster Standard — English Blue
Ty Horstman Standard — English Blue
Fletcher Moseman Standard — English Blue
Tripp Moseman Standard — English Blue
Colter Tolstedt Standard — Mediterranean Blue
Emerson Horstman Standard — Continental Blue
Eden Foster Standard — Other Blue
Bristyl Helms Standard — Other Blue
Katrina Karell Standard — Other Blue
Kade Johnston Bantam — Game Class Blue
Corley Connor Bantam — Feather Legged Blue
Carly Harwood Bantam — Feather Legged Blue
Olivia Harwood Bantam — Feather Legged Blue
Kade Johnston Bantam — Feather Legged Blue
Colter Tolstedt Bantam — Feather Legged Blue
Ryker Tolstedt Bantam — Feather Legged Blue
Ryker Tolstedt Bantam — Feather Legged Blue
Kade Johnston Duck — Heavy Weight Blue
Corley Connor Duck — Bantam Blue
Colter Tolstedt Duck — Bantam Blue
James Lanier Turkey Blue
Carly Harwood One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Blue
Emily Johnston One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Blue
Kade Johnston One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Blue
Katrina Karell One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Blue
James Lanier One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Blue
Emerson Horstman One (1) Dozen Other Colored Eggs Blue
Ty Horstman One (1) Dozen Other Colored Eggs Blue
Fletcher Moseman One (1) Dozen Other Colored Eggs Blue
Tripp Moseman One (1) Dozen Other Colored Eggs Blue
Kade Johnston Best Dressed Poultry Blue
Katrina Karell Best Dressed Poultry Blue
Katrina Karell Br. Fancy- Jersey Woolie Blue
Ruby Heckman Br. Fancy- Holland Lop Blue
Ayla Foster Br. Fancy- Mini Rex Blue
James Lanier Br. Fancy- Mini Rex Blue
Wren Weare Br. Fancy- Mini Rex Blue
Eden Foster Br. Fancy- Netherland Dwarf Blue
Keith Buskirk Br. Fancy- Polish Blue
Josephine Jacobson Br. Fancy- Polish Blue
James Lanier Br. Fancy- Polish Blue
Jessi Latka Br. Fancy- Polish Blue
Jacen Buskirk Br. Commercial — Giant Chinchilla Blue
Ruby Heckman Br. Commercial — Flemish Giant Blue
James Lanier Br. Commercial — Satin Blue
Corley Connor Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Reserve Junior Poultry Showman
Callin Foster Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple
Emerson Horstman Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple
Kade Johnston Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple
Tripp Moseman Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple
Ryker Tolstedt Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Junior Poultry Showman
Ayla Foster Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple
Eden Foster Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple
Ty Horstman Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple
James Lanier Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple Reserve Intermediate Poultry Showman
Colter Tolstedt Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple Overall Poultry Showman Grand Champion
Zoe Bunnell Sr. Poultry Showmanship Purple
Emily Johnston Sr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Reserve Senior Poultry Showman
Katrina Karell Sr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Overall Reserve Poultry Showman Grand Champion
Corley Connor Standard — American Purple
Ty Horstman Standard — American Purple
Emily Johnston Standard — American Purple
Katrina Karell Standard — American Purple
Tripp Moseman Standard — American Purple
Jonas Daugherty Standard- Asiatic Purple
Silas Daugherty Standard- Asiatic Purple
Carly Harwood Standard- Asiatic Purple
Emily Johnston Standard- Asiatic Purple
Kade Johnston Standard- Asiatic Purple
Jonas Daugherty Standard — English Purple
Ayla Foster Standard — English purple
Eden Foster Standard — English purple
Eden Foster Standard — English Purple
Ty Horstman Standard — English Purple
Katrina Karell Standard — English Purple
Katrina Karell Standard — English Purple
Fletcher Moseman Standard — English Purple
Jonas Daugherty Standard — Continental Purple
Silas Daugherty Standard — Continental Purple
Emerson Horstman Standard — Continental Purple
Emily Johnston Standard — Continental Purple
Tripp Moseman Standard — Continental Purple Best in Show Poultry
Tripp Moseman Standard — Continental Purple
Tripp Moseman Standard — Continental Purple
Colter Tolstedt Standard — Continental Purple
Ryker Tolstedt Standard — Continental Purple
Katrina Karell Standard — Other Purple
Colter Tolstedt Standard — Other Purple
Zachary Daugherty Bantam — Rose Comb Clean Legged Purple
Callin Foster Bantam — Rose Comb Clean Legged Purple
Zoe Bunnell Bantam — Feather Legged Purple
Callin Foster Bantam — Feather Legged Purple
Ryker Tolstedt Bantam — Feather Legged Purple Reserve Best of Show Poultry
Ryker Tolstedt Bantam — Feather Legged Purple
Ryker Tolstedt Bantam — Feather Legged Purple
Emily Johnston Duck — Heavy Weight Purple
James Lanier Duck — Heavy Weight Purple
Corley Connor Duck — Medium Weight Purple
James Lanier Duck — Medium Weight Purple
Colter Tolstedt Duck — Bantam Purple
James Lanier Goose — Heavy Weight Purple
James Lanier Goose — Heavy Weight Purple
James Lanier Turkey Purple
Olivia Harwood One (1) Dozen White Eggs Purple
Eden Foster One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Purple
Katrina Karell One (1) Dozen Other Colored Eggs Purple
Emily Johnston Best Dressed Poultry Purple
Katrina Karell Best Dressed Poultry Purple
Colter Tolstedt Best Dressed Poultry Purple
Ryker Tolstedt Best Dressed Poultry Purple
Corley Connor Jr. Rabbit Showmanship Purple Rs. Champion Overall Showmanship Reserve Champion
Milo Dumlao Jr. Rabbit Showmanship Purple
Callin Foster Jr. Rabbit Showmanship Purple
Josephine Jacobson Jr. Rabbit Showmanship Purple
Mitch Weare Jr. Rabbit Showmanship Purple Overall Champion Showmanship Grand Champion
Jacen Buskirk Int. Rabbit Showmanship Purple
Keith Buskirk Int. Rabbit Showmanship Purple Intermediate Rabbit Showman
Ayla Foster Int. Rabbit Showmanship Purple
Eden Foster Int. Rabbit Showmanship Purple
Ruby Heckman Int. Rabbit Showmanship Purple
James Lanier Int. Rabbit Showmanship Purple
Jessi Latka Int. Rabbit Showmanship Purple
Wren Weare Int. Rabbit Showmanship Purple Reserve Intermediate Rabbit Showman
Celia Buskirk Sr. Rabbit Showmanship Purple Senior Rabbit Showman
Katrina Karell Sr. Rabbit Showmanship Purple Reserve Senior Rabbit Showman
Jessi Latka Br. Fancy- Holland Lop Purple Best of Show Rabbit
Corley Connor Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple
James Lanier Br. Fancy- Mini Rex purple
Ayla Foster Br. Fancy- Polish Purple
Eden Foster Br. Fancy- Polish Purple
James Lanier Br. Fancy- Polish Purple
Mitch Weare Br. Fancy- Polish Purple
Callin Foster Br. Fancy- Tan Purple
Eden Foster Br. Fancy- Tan Purple
Jessi Latka Br. Fancy — Lionhead Purple
Corley Connor Other Fancy Breed with working ARBA standard Purple
Celia Buskirk Br. Commercial — Giant Chinchilla purple
Celia Buskirk Br. Commercial — Giant Chinchilla Purple
Ruby Heckman Br. Commercial — Flemish Giant Purple Reserve Best of Show Rabbit
Fletcher Moseman Standard — Continental Red