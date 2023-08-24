Results from the 4-H/FFA Meat Goat & Dairy Goat Shows at the Box Butte County Fair on Thursday, August 10.
Exhibitor Name Class Description Ribbon Special Placing
Rhett Christianson Jr. Meat Goat Showmanship Blue
Carly Harwood Jr. Meat Goat Showmanship Blue
Olivia Harwood Jr. Meat Goat Showmanship Purple Reserve Overall Meat Goat Showman
Aspen Staudenmaier Jr. Meat Goat Showmanship Purple Reserve Champion Junior Meat Goat Showman
Ryker Tolstedt Jr. Meat Goat Showmanship Blue
Ayla Foster Int. Meat Goat Showmanship Purple Reserve Champion Intermediate Meat Goat Showman
Addison Intermill Int. Meat Goat Showmanship Purple Champion Intermediate Meat Goat Showman
Leah Krebs Int. Meat Goat Showmanship Blue
Anna Milne Int. Meat Goat Showmanship Blue
MaKenzie Shreve Int. Meat Goat Showmanship Blue
Braden Staudenmaier Int. Meat Goat Showmanship Blue
Colter Tolstedt Int. Meat Goat Showmanship Blue
Grant Wellnitz Int. Meat Goat Showmanship Blue
Macala Hood Sr. Meat Goat Showmanship Purple Reserve Senior Meat Goat Showman
Rhett Christianson Market Meat Goat Blue
Ayla Foster Market Meat Goat Blue
Ayla Foster Market Meat Goat Blue
Carly Harwood Market Meat Goat Purple
Olivia Harwood Market Meat Goat Purple
Addison Intermill Market Meat Goat Purple
Addison Intermill Market Meat Goat Purple
Leah Krebs Market Meat Goat Blue
Leah Krebs Market Meat Goat Purple
Anna Milne Market Meat Goat Purple
MaKenzie Shreve Market Meat Goat Purple
MaKenzie Shreve Market Meat Goat Blue
Colter Tolstedt Market Meat Goat Blue
Colter Tolstedt Market Meat Goat Blue
Ryker Tolstedt Market Meat Goat Blue
Ryker Tolstedt Market Meat Goat scratch
Grant Wellnitz Market Meat Goat Purple
Carly Harwood Senior Kid Purple
Olivia Harwood Senior Kid scratch
Macala Hood Senior Kid Purple Champion Breeding Meat Goat
Aspen Staudenmaier Senior Kid Blue
Braden Staudenmaier Senior Kid Blue
Macala Hood Dry Yearling scratch
Aspen Staudenmaier Dry Yearling scratch
Braden Staudenmaier Dry Yearling scratch
Macala Hood Senior Doe — over 2 under 3 Purple
Macala Hood Senior Doe — over 2 under 3 Purple
Kade Johnston Jr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Champion Junior Showman
Nathaniel Bell Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Champion Intermediate Showman
Catherine Bryner Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Rs. Overall Dairy Goat Showman
Ashley Carr Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Overall Dairy Goat Showman
Emily Johnston Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Blue
Ashley Carr Age Under 5 Months Purple
Ashley Carr Age Under 5 Months Purple
Emily Johnston Age Under 5 Months scratch
Emily Johnston Age Under 5 Months Blue
Emily Johnston Age Under 5 Months Blue
Emily Johnston Age Under 5 Months scratch
Emily Johnston Age Under 5 Months scratch
Kade Johnston Age Under 5 Months scratch
Nathaniel Bell 1-2 Year Old Not in Milk Blue
Catherine Bryner 1-2 Year Old Not in Milk Blue
Catherine Bryner 1-2 Year Old Not in Milk Blue
Ashley Carr 1-2 Year Old Not in Milk Purple Champion Dairy Goat
Kade Johnston Under 2 Years — Milking Doe Purple Rs. Champion Dairy Goat
Ashley Carr Over 2 Years, Under 5 Years Purple
Emily Johnston Over 2 Years, Under 5 Years blue
Emily Johnston Over 5 Years — Milking Doe Purple
Emily Johnston Over 5 Years — Milking Doe scratch
Kade Johnston Over 5 Years — Milking Doe Purple
Emily Johnston Junior Herd Purple
Kade Johnston Junior Herd scratch
Ashley Carr Mother — Daughter Purple
Emily Johnston Mother — Daughter Purple
Emily Johnston Best Dressed Goat Purple
Kade Johnston Best Dressed Goat Purple
Catherine Bryner Dairy Goat Herd Class scratch
Emily Johnston Dairy Goat Herd Class scratch
Ashley Carr FFA Sr. Meat Goat Showmanship Purple Overall Meat Goat Showman
Ashley Carr FFA Market Goat Purple Reserve Champion Meat Goat
Ashley Carr FFA Market Goat Purple Champion Meat Goat
Ashley Carr FFA Dry Yearling Purple Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat
Ryggin Meyer FFA Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Blue
Ryggin Meyer FFA Age Under 5 Months Blue
Ryggin Meyer FFA Age 8 Months to 1 Year scratch
Ryggin Meyer FFA 1-2 Year Old Not in Milk Purple
Ryggin Meyer FFA Under 2 Years — Milking Doe Purple
Ryggin Meyer FFA Over 2 Years, Under 5 Years Purple
Ryggin Meyer FFA Junior Herd Purple
Ryggin Meyer FFA Mother-Daughter Blue
Ryggin Meyer FFA Best Dressed Goat Purple
Ryggin Meyer FFA Dairy Goat Herd Class Purple