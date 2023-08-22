The Hemingford Boosters hosted the annual Big Red BBQ on Friday in front of the football concession stand. The event had a record breaking attendance if you count the thousands of flies that thought they needed to eat too.

All joking aside, the event was well attended by students, staff, and Bobcat supporters. Hemingford Booster Club Members grilled up burgers and hotdogs and served them up to the hungry crowd.

"I want to thank you all for coming out and supporting our athletes as well as the Hemingford Booster Club," said Valery Bell. "Your donations go along ways in helping all of our teams get the things that their fundraising can't accomplish."

Sealed bids were opened for parking spots during the home football games. The bids included two tailgate meals at each home varsity game, two popcorns and two drinks. There was a threeway tie for the last spot so the club decided to have five spots instead of four this year. Those spots went to winning bidders: John and Jaci Haas, Steve and Susan Morava, Chris and Jenee Furman, Dan and Patty Anderson, & Jim and Vicky Elder.

Bobcat Football Coach Josh Dean read the roster for the year as members of the team joined him and the other coaches.

"22 young men; doubled in size from last year," said Dean. "We're super excited about that. Credit goes to the returning ones from last year, the new ones we've recruted and a big freshman class.

The varsity team begins their season against Leyton on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Dalton.

Hemingford Cross Country Coach Jayme Clark called out members of the team.

"We kick off our season in Scottsbluf on Thursday where we will see the majority of class b and c schools so wish these guys good luck," said Clark.

Bobcat Volleyball Coach Natalie Wood took the mic and read all 19 members of the team.

"The volleyball team started off this summer strong, they put a lot of work in the weight room and it's made a big difference for us," said Wood.

The ladies kicked off their season the night before in the CSC Jamboree playing two sets against Hay Springs and Potter winning all four games.

Athletic Director Todd Westover encouraged the crowd to check out an Alliance Softball game to show their support for Hemingford Junior, Kyra Jespersen.

Bobcat Cheer Coach Reyna Ansley took to the mic and asked the squad to join her.

"This is a new thing for me but we increased the squad to 12 girls which is way exciting," said Ansley. "We cannot wait to cheer on our Bobcats at as many activities as we can."

If you missed the BBQ and still want to sign up to be a Hemingford Booster Club Member, don't worry, it's not too late! The deadline is Friday, Sept. 1 to pay the $25 to be a Booster member and have your name listed in the activity programs for the 2023-2024 school year.