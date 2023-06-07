During the 2023 Hemingford Athletic Banquet 92 letter winners were recognized between the nine NSAA sanctioned sports offered in for the 2022 — 2023 school year. 30 of these athletes received special recognition for participating in at least three of the NSAA sanctioned events. The following students participated in at least three sports or activities such speech, vocal music, instrumental music, and one act: Gavin Bell, Aiden Benda, Jacob Bryner, Kaiden Casey, Isabell Gomez, Tayton Haas, Michael Helmink, Jade Herbaugh, Aurora Hinman, Dakota Horstman, Boady Hunter, Taren Hunter, Kyra Jespersen, Jaxon Keane, Carlye Kresl, Kylie Kumpf, Madison Meek, Kail Miles, Theron Miller, Talon Payne, Owen Plog, Ryan Ragsdale, Nathan Randolph, Brenna Schumacher, Libby Sorensen, Drew Varner, Ariel Warner, Brookelynn Warner, Parker Wright, and Rylie Wright.

“Thanks to our administration for giving us the opportunity to coach and giving us the resources needed to serve our kids and thanks to our AD Todd Westover for helping us navigate the season,” said Hemingford Football and Track & Field Coach Josh Dean.

He also thanked transportation director Karla Mapes, bus drivers Brad Haas and Brenda Davies, maintenance staff Jim Miles and crew, the fair board, business manager Kristy Hanks, secretaries Deb Campell and April Hanson, Booster Club, Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department, parents and guardians and so many more that help during the football and track seasons.

The 11 members of the 2022-2023 Bobcat football team took to the stage for awards.

Team awards were voted on by the coaches and awarded for Offensive Lineman MVP: Owen Plog, Defensive MVP: Theron Miller, Offensive MVP: Cody Gallas, Special Teams MVP: Cody Gallas, Scout Team MVP: Ryan Ragsdale, Best Teammate Award: Cody Gallas and Ryan Ragsdale (tie), and Iron Sharpens Iron Award: Hayden McDonald.

“We have a special award for our lone senior Hayden McDonald,” said Dean. “Hayden really stepped up and competed for us this year. He really showed the younger guys what needed to be done and we appreciate him for being a part of the program all four years of his high school career.”

He was given a plaque with his number.

“Our Champion of Character Award, in summery this is a kid that we want to be a face of our program,” said Dean. “An athlete that best exemplifies commitment, effort, discipline, toughness, and pride as they work to build championship character; this award is voted on by the coaches and this year goes to freshman Ryan Ragsdale.”

Bobcat Cross Country Coach Jayme Clark spoke on the success of last year’s team with the boy’s team qualifying for state for the second year in a row.

“Now for the girls; they earned the district championship for each other and they believed they could win the state championship as well so congratulations to our 2022 Class D State Champions,” said Clark. “However we have our work cut out for us this summer because there was not a single senior at the state championship meet this year and out of the top 5 teams only one girl was graduating.”

Cross County Award Winners included: MVP- Zane Hinman and Dakota Horstman, Most Improved- Drew Varner and Madi Meek and Team Captains- Carlye Kresl and Zane Hinman.

Wrestling Team Awards: MVP- Creel Weber, Freshman Wrestler of the Year- Ryan Ragsdale, Most Improved Wrestler of the Year- Owen Plog, and The Beast in the Practice Room- Creel Weber.

Golf Awards: Most Valuable Golfer: Dax Powell and Most Improved: Jacob Bryner.