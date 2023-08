The Hemingford Bobcats kicked off their cross country season at the Scotts Bluff Country Club with a 3.1 mile run around the Scotts Bluff Golf Course. 78 high school girls competed along with 103 boys represented 11 schools from the panhandle during the Panhandle Classic Meet.

The Hemingford girls varsity runners pulled out a win over Scottsbluff with Sidney placing third. The boys varsity runners placed fifth behind Kimball, Sidney and Scottsbluff with Alliance taking first.

"It was a hot one, but we can’t be more proud of how the Bobcats competed in Scottsbluff," said Bobcat Cross Country Coach Jayme Clark. "We have a starting point now and can’t wait to keep getting stronger."