The Hemingford Golfers traveled to compete at the Nebraska Boys High School Golf Tournament in North Platte at the Lake Maloney Golf Club on May 23-24.

Hemingford shot a total score of 778 and finished the tournament 14th overall.

During the two day tournament, Dax Powell had shot a 92 and 91 to lead the Bobcats, and Owen Plog shot a 91 and 99. Jacob Bryner shot a 102 and 101 with Drew Varner a 100 and 102, respectively, to round out Hemingford’s scoring. Neo Powell rounded out the team with a 108 and 126.

Bridgeport had a team round of 361 and finished 10th overall in the state tournament.

Bridgeport’s Bodhi Dohse shot an 83 to lead the Bulldogs, five strokes better than what he totaled in the opening round of the two-day tournament. He also tied for 26th overall.

Jason Jensen an 86, and Holden Shultz and Harrison Barnette shot a 95 and 97, respectively, to round out the Bulldogs scoring.

Creighton’s Gage Burns won the individual title as he edged Pender’s Quinton Heineman and Layton Gralheer by one- and two-strokes, respectively.

Pender won the team title by 11 strokes. Overton and Loomis finished second and third, respectively.

Crawford’s Rhett Fleck shot a 94 in his final round of the tournament.