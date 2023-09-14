The Bobcats competed in their homecoming game on the football field in front of a large crowd on Friday evening. The student section and crowd were loud in showing their support for their team but Hemingford was defeated by the visiting Hyannis team by a score of 28 to 34.

"It was a great high school football game," said Coach Joshua Dean. "Support from the crowd was fantastic. Bobcat Nation did a great job of showing up and being loud. Our guys really feed off of that positive energy."

"We found ourselves in a slugfest Friday night. Unfortunately, we came out on the losing end. The offensive line did well to take advantage of a Hyannis misalignment on the first offensive play from scrimmage, leading to Cody Galles's 65 yard TD run. Cody did a great job of trusting his guys up front and then made a nice cut to sprint to the endzone. We were able to add another score in the 1st quarter with a really nice option read by Jacob Bryner. We added two more scores in the 2nd half, taking the lead late in the 4th, but it wasn't quite enough. We're clicking at times offensively, but we'd like to say we're clicking all the time. We do believe we can get there. Young guys are flashing here and there and will get more consistent with more quality reps. They are learning, and bringing good attitudes. Some of the upperclassmen that haven't seen many snaps are in the same situation."

"Coach Payne is doing a fantastic job with the offensive line unit to try and get them up to speed. These guys don't always show up in the stat line, but they are so very important to the success of our varsity offense: Theron Miller, Drew Varner, Gavin Bell, Aiden Benda, Owen Plog, and Josh Miller have been along the offensive line for us. In addition to Cody and Jacob in the backfield, Talon Payne, Ryan Ragsdale, and Zaine Feist have been carrying the ball with heart. Several of these guys, lineman and backs, are working through some nagging injuries."

"Defensively we were proud of how our kids adapted to everything Hyannis threw at us," said Dean. "Hyannis used their skill positions to attack all areas of the field, running and passing. We had to play sound defense across the field to keep them out of the endzone. This week, we did a better job of limiting long scoring plays defensively. For the most part we made Hyannis drive the ball. We had opportunities to force some turnovers, but didn't take advantage of those opportunities. Two freshmen, Zaine Feist and Anthony Haas led the team in tackles. Hyannis had to specifically account for Theron Miller on every play on the defensive line."

"Special teams had some highlights too. The punt unit did well to flip the field several times. The kick return we gave up at the end was obviously not what we wanted, but from film, we believe our guys will watch, learn, and be ready to fix it this upcoming week."

The next two games will be away as the Bobcats take on Bridgeport this Friday and Maxwell the following week. They will return to the homefield on Friday, Sept. 29 when they take on Bayard.