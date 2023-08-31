The Hemingford Bobcat Football Team start off the season with a victory over Leyton during the season-opening away game. The 58-18 victory for the Bobcats is a huge win and momentum boost for the team that went 2-6 last season.

“We are excited to have the 22 young men participating this season,” said Bobcat Football Head Coach Joshua Dean. “Truly we did appreciate the 11 we had last season too. It’s quite impressive what that team accomplished last year with only 11. There are several teams around the state this year with lower numbers, like we had last season, that aren’t able to play at all this season. Now that we’ve added in more, and not just more, but more that also want to work and put in effort, we are able to get quality practice reps and JV games. This has been a game changer for our program.”

The Bobcats ended the first quarter with a seven yard touchdown by Cody Gallas for a score of 14 to 6. A fumble return by Leyton early in the second quarter brought the score to 14 to 12 but a touchdown run by Bobcat Jacob Bryner and two-point conversion by Ryan Ragsdale brought the score to 22 to 12 going into halftime.

Hemingford continued that momentum into the second half of the game with four more touchdowns and two safeties by Bobcat Theron Miller. One final touchdown by Leyton ended the game with a Bobcat victory of 58 to 18.

Dean stated that overall the game “went well”. “We had some early mistakes that challenged us, but we were able to see how we are going to respond to adversity. Young men were very coachable and quick to learn. As we continue to reestablish Hemingford Football as a physical football team that values ball control and discipline, we have to amp up our physicality and attention to detail. Film showed we missed too many blocking assignments, so we need to fix that and our ball security. Even though we have more numbers, we are still very young. Guys are quickly figuring out what they need to do to create a winning culture and winning team. We had three 100 yard+ rushers, which truly is a credit to the offensive line as well as those three backs. Defensively I loved seeing Talon Payne force and recover a fumble and Cody Galles play textbook coverage for an interception. We love forcing turnovers. Defensive line pressure was great. Special teams coverage was also sound and we got serval touchbacks from Michael Helmink.”

During the game against Leyton, the Bobcats rushed for over 400 yards with 2 passing yards. According to Hudl.com, Bobcat players of the game were Carson Haas with 2 passing yards, Jacob Bryner with 175 rushing yards and Anthony Haas with 2 receiving yards.

The Bobcats take on Sutherland at home this Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Hemingford Booster Club will be hosting the Bobcat Tailgate event starting at noon sponsored by Table Top Meats and Shaw Cattle. The meal will feature a pulled pork sandwich with chips and coleslaw for $5.