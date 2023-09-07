The Hemingford Bobcat Football team competed at home against the tough Sutherland team on Friday in temperatures pushing in the high 90s. The Bobcats came out victorious with a 26-18 score.

Gallas ran the ball for a 56 yard touchdown for the first score of the game during the 1st quarter. Sutherland answered back with a touchdown followed by another to take the lead ending the quarter by a touchdown.

Ryan Ragsdale answered back in the 2nd quarter and with the help of a two-point conversion by Jacob Bryner the Bobcats went up 14-12. Talon Payne ran the ball for a touchdown bringing the score 20-12.

A 42-yard touchdown by Sutherland and failed 2-point conversion ended the first half with Hemingford in the lead 20-18.

The Bobcat defense held Sutherland in the second half of the game. Zaine Feist scored with a 53 yard run in the 3rd quarter for the final score of the game with neither team scoring in the 4th.

The 2-0 start for the Bobcats might give them the boost they need as they take on a tough Hyannis team at home on Friday night at 7 p.m.