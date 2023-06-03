Chadron had numerous visitors on Saturday, May 20. They were energetic, but also were committed to following instructions, reaching their potential and finishing the task at hand. They are involved in the nationally-known Girls on the Run program, which it seems could also be described as Girls Having Fun.

Chadron had numerous visitors last Saturday morning. They were energetic, but also were committed to following instructions, reaching their potential and finishing the task at hand. They are involved in the nationally-known Girls on the Run program, which it seems could also be described as Girls Having Fun.

Seemingly, a good time was had by all.

The task at hand Saturday morning was to complete a 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) course that both began and ended on the track at Cardinal Field at Chadron High. It wasn’t a race per se, but everyone hurried along and was presented a medal once they had completed the course and crossed the finish line that was beneath an attractive, inflatable arch over the track.

This year’s event was special, because it was the first to take place in three years. It had been held each spring beginning in 2013 through 2019 until COVID invaded and brought so many activities to a halt.

The primary participates were girls who are fourth, fifth and sixth graders. There were approximately 80 of them from Alliance, Bridgeport, Crawford, Gordon, Hay Springs. Hemingford, Rushville and, of course, Chadron. Each was accompanied by a “run buddy,” often their mom or dad, but it also could be a friend or another relative who is 18 years or older.

The course was more scenic than strenuous. After leaving Cardinal Field, it crossed 10th Street onto Chadron State College, went up the sidewalk through the middle of the campus, turned south past Elliott Field and moved onto the Sandoz Trail. It then bent back east between the Chicoine Center and the National Guard Armory, turned west and back to Chadron Avenue and a couple of blocks north to Memorial Hall, before heading east on 10th Street to the high school parking lot and on to Cardinal Field.

It didn’t just happen. Led by Linda Rischling, the faithful Chadron Elementary Schools physical education instructor, her family and numerous colleagues, lots of work was involved. Cones were strategically placed and signs posted to point the way. Then during the race, 35 volunteers spread out to make sure everyone stayed on course.

Rischling gave lots of credit to for Saturday’s successful jaunt to her friend Mary Lou Marshall. She was course coordinator and also lined up the volunteers.

Everything worked out. “We try to make it impossible for anyone to get lost,” Rischling noted with a grin.

Rischling is also the Panhandle director for Girls on the Run. While Saturday “run” was the culminating event this spring, it was preceded by 10 weeks of other activities. That’s when the girls meet twice a week after school with coaches—often teachers and moms.

While building physical endurance so the girls will eventually be able to run 5K races is part of the plan, much more is also involved. There’s a curriculum that helps the coaches lead discussions on topic such as mental and physical well-being, social and emotional issues, positive thinking and life skills in general. Fitness, fun and friendship are blended into

“We’re grateful to have so many volunteers,” Rischling said. “But we’re always looking for more coaches to help.”

She added that she’s pleased a number of former Girls on the Run participants are now young adults who are helping with the program. And, it’s no surprise that most of the members of Chadron High’s highly-successful cross country program, which has placed among the top five in the Class C team standings at the state meet each of the last four years, were once Girls on the Run.

They have never stopped running.