The Chadron State Eagles football team hopes to get its season off to a rousing start when it visits Quincy, Ill., to play the Quincy Hawks on Thursday, Aug. 31. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m. Mountain Time.

The Eagles were just 3-8 last fall, when all three of their main quarterbacks missed at least three games because of injuries. All three have returned and have been impressive in preseason drills, Head Coach Jay Long said.

Quincy had a 4-7 record a year ago.

Chadron State’s strengths are expected to include its defensive front that features nine players who the coaches say will share the playing time. Among them is All-American end Hunter O’Connor, who, as a sophomore last fall, finished with 60 total tackles, 24 of them for minus yards, including 16 quarterback sacks that led NCAA II through the regular season and broke the CSC single-season record.

The offensive line has been rebuilt, with two 6-foot-4, 320-pound tackles, Joseph Christensen and Malik Mashek, among those joining senior center Michael DeCamillis (6-3, 290), an all-conference choice last fall, up front.

The Eagles will play their second game at home on Saturday, Sept. 9 beginning at noon against the Augustana Vikings from Sioux Falls, S.D. Chadron State will induct its 1989 and 1990 football teams into the Eagles’ Hall of Fame at halftime of that game.

Each of the honored teams lost just once during its regular season, advanced to the NAIA National Playoffs and was ranked among the top 10 nationally. Brad Smith was the head coach of both teams.