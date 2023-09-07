Hemingford had the top three finishers and took the girls team title in the Gering Invite cross country meet on Friday at Five Rocks.

“It was another hot day on a tough course in Gering,” said Bobcat Coach Jayme Clark. “We are so proud of how hard our runners pushed themselves all week.”

Hemingford sophomore Dakota Horstman won the 5,000 meters in 21 minutes, 51.78 seconds, and was followed by teammates Aurora Hinman and Carlye Kresl. Hemingford finished with 27 points in the team competition, 13 points ahead of Chadron. Gering was third with 41 points.

“It felt really good to win and my team came in the top three so that was pretty cool for us as a team,” Horstman said. “(The course) is pretty tough. It works on you physically and mentally a lot. This course will help us get ready for conference,” she said. I was really surprised with our team. We worked really hard together, pushed ourselves, and we all did really well.”

Torrington’s Sully Wilson won the boys race in 17:17.36. He finished ahead Gering’s Axton Stone and Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron, a senior. Gering’s Nathan Seiler followed in fourth (17:58.76) followed by three Alliance runners: Devin Graham, Trevor Zurn and Ben Cassatt.

Gering won the team title with 28 points, one point ahead of Alliance. Scottsbluff finished third with 78 points.

The battle between Gering and Alliance came down to the fourth runners. After Stone and Seiler finished second and fourth, Gering teammates Aiden Narvais and Gage Ruzicka were 10th and 12th, respectively. They finished just ahead of Alliance’s Mario Rodriguez.

Wilson said it was his first win in cross country and it was pleased with how he ran.

“It felt really good,” he said. “I planned on just going out to run and try to stay cool in the heat, and I am just glad I came away with the win.”

The team will travel to Kimball on Friday, September 8 for the invite starting at 1 p.m.

Bobcat Scores:

Girls Varsity: Gering Invite Team Champion, Dakota Horstman- 1stAurora Hinman- 2ndCarlye Kresl- 3rdTeagen Thompson-26thSerenity Dillard- 36th

Boys Varsity: Boady Hunter- 14thAustin Benda- 18thKeirith Yale- 39thCody Penaluna- 47th

Boys JV: Seth Dillard- 39th

Junior High Girls: Ainslee Woltman- 11thDesilee Hinman- 15thBayje Neal- 23rdCharlea Fancher- 28thBrooke Hartman- 67thSofia Gomez- 88th

Boys Junior High: Gaige Thompson- 11thAndrew Miller- 23rdFletcher Moseman- 26thConnor Butler- 38thCash Keane- 61stPorter Sorensen- 90thBraden Staudenmaier- 96th