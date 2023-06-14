The East squad got a big four-point service run by Emily Cornwell of Gothenburg in the fifth set to win a thrilling West Nebraska All-Star volleyball game

The scores were 23-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-27, 15-12 Saturday afternoon in the 39th edition of the event, which was played at the Cougar Palace on the Western Nebraska Community College campus.

West leads the overall series 25-16.

Cornwell said this all-star experience is something that she will remember for a while.

“It (getting the win) shows how well we get a long together,” said Cornwell, who was named East’s MVP and also received the sportsmanship award for the team. “We were just not friends on the court, but friends outside and we wanted to win for each other and not just for ourselves.”

Cornwell, who is headed to Costa Rica to study Spanish as an exchange student, said she was surprised by the MVP honor.

“Obviously I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” she said. “They are the ones that helped me because you still have to have a good pass to them. I am really thankful.”

The West’s MVP was Sioux County’s Tamika Eastman, who finished the match with 11 kills and 15 digs.

“This is absolutely amazing (to playing in this all-star game),” Eastman said. “There were a couple girls that I played against and it was fun to play with them. It was super exciting.”

Bayard’s Kierra Miller, who had 26 assists, 15 digs, and eight points, received the sportsmanship award for the West squad.

For Eastman, coming from a small Class D2 school and playing against players from bigger schools like Scottsbluff, Gering, Sidney, Ogallala and Chadron was incredible as she gets ready to play college volleyball at WNCC

“Honestly, for me, it opened up a whole new flare,” Eastman said. “I was excited to play with other people at a new competitive level. Now I will go back home and do workouts, work on volleyball and try to hit some open gyms and then help others at camps here at WNCC.”

It was a battle all night long as the first set saw the West run out to a 12-8 lead behind six service points from Ogallala’s Tayden Kirchner and led 16-12 on two Eastman service points.

The East came back to tie the first set at 20 on a Cornwell service point. After several sideouts, the West captured the set.

East dominated the second set.

Southwest’s Bailey Truksa served up six points for a 7-1 East lead and then South Loup’s Abby Stallbaumer had seven points to put the East up 18-6. St. Pats’ Mae Siegel served the final three points to close it out

East started the third set with three straight points and led 17-10 after two points from Holdrege’s Bradie Medina on the way to a 2-1 lead in the match.

West went up 5-1 in the fourth set after three Eastman service points and led 10-6 after Gordon-Rushville’s Reaghan Shultz had two points.

The East regained control after three points from Paitz for a 21-17 lead. The West got a sideout and Miller serviced two points on an Eastman kill to bring the West to within 21-20. The West tied the set at 23-23 on a Gering’s Carleigh Pszanka kill and moved in front 25-24 on a Pszanka service points.

The West went up 26-25 on an Ogallala Jamie Krab kill and then won the set on an Eastman kill.

The fifth set saw the West lead 7-6 after two Eastman kills and two service points by Kirchner.

East got a sideout and Cornwell service four points for an 11-7 lead. The West cut the lead deficit to 11-9 on an Eastman ace service, but the East’s Medina had two points for a 14-9 lead.

The East was led by Siegel, Paitz, and Truksa with double-doubles. Siegel had 10 kills and 20 digs, while Siegel had 10 points and 10 digs. Paitz had 25 set assists and 14 digs with six points. Cornwell had nine points with 30 digs.

Olivia Hansen of Maywood had nine kills, and Medina added eight kills and 11 digs and eight points; South Loup’s Taylor Ross had 10 blocks, and Anselmo-Merna’s Shaylyn Safranek chipped in with nine kills and seven solo blocks.

In addition, Maywood’s Alexis Wood had 13 digs, South Loup’s Abby Stallbaumer had seven solo blocks, six kills, and seven point; Cozad’s Ashtyn Snider had 24 set assists and Southwest’s Caylin Barnett had 22 digs and five kills.

The West was led with three players with double-doubles.

Miller tallied 26 set assists with 15 digs and eight points; Eastman had 11 kills, 15 digs, six points and two aces; and McNair had 11 kills and 10 digs.

Minatare’s Jazmin Calihua-Gonzalez tallied 15 digs, and Ogallala’s Grab had 15 digs and seven kill.

Chadron’s Marlee Pinnt had 10 digs and three kills, Gordon-Rushville’s Reaghan Schulz had 18 digs, four points, and five kills and Hemingford’s Kambree Walker chipped in with three digs.

In addtion, Scottsbluff’s Tierra West had 11 set assists and nine digs; Ogallala’s Tayden Kirchner had five kills, nine points, eight set assists and eight digs; Pszanka had five kills, three points and 10 digs and Sidney’s Rheagan Stanley had two points with 41 digs.