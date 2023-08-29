After week one of the Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball season the team has an overall record of 3-1. The ladies kicked off their season at home during a triangular with Kimball and Gordon-Rushville on Thursday, August 24.

The Bobcats defeated the non-conference Kimball Longhorns in the first set by a score of 25 to 21 and the second set by a score of 25 to 20.

The Gordon-Rushville Mustangs took down the Bobcats during the conference game beating them in both sets, 25 to 12 and 25 to 17.

Gordon-Rushville faced off with Kimball taking down the Mustangs in both sets.

On Saturday, the Bobcats hosted another triangular with non-conference opponents Crawford and Sioux County.

The Sioux County Warriors defeated Crawford in both sets. The Bobcats took down the Warriors with a score of 25 to 19 and 25 to 9. Hemingford defeated the Crawford Rams in the first set by a score of 25 to 10 and the second set by a score of 25 to 15.

The Ladycats will face off against Hyannis on Tuesday and Mitchell on Thursday during away games.