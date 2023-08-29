After week one of the Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball season the team has an overall record of 3-1. The ladies kicked off their season at home during a triangular with Kimball and Gordon-Rushville on Thursday, August 24.
The Bobcats defeated the non-conference Kimball Longhorns in the first set by a score of 25 to 21 and the second set by a score of 25 to 20.
The Gordon-Rushville Mustangs took down the Bobcats during the conference game beating them in both sets, 25 to 12 and 25 to 17.
Gordon-Rushville faced off with Kimball taking down the Mustangs in both sets.
On Saturday, the Bobcats hosted another triangular with non-conference opponents Crawford and Sioux County.
The Sioux County Warriors defeated Crawford in both sets. The Bobcats took down the Warriors with a score of 25 to 19 and 25 to 9. Hemingford defeated the Crawford Rams in the first set by a score of 25 to 10 and the second set by a score of 25 to 15.
The Ladycats will face off against Hyannis on Tuesday and Mitchell on Thursday during away games.
Team leaders for the season so far include seniors Breana Specht on kills per set with 2, Mikayla Kumpf on digs per set with 2.6 and Brookelynn Warner on hitting percentage with .281.