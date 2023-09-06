The Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball team has a overall record of 4-2 so far this season.
Scores from the last week:
3-0 Loss to Mitchell on August 31
3-1 Win against Hyannis on August 29
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
