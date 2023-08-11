Hemingford Public Schools provided strength and agility opportunities for 7-12th grade students this summer break, Monday through Thursday, 6:30-8:30 a.m. Starting May 29th and continuing through July 20th, students were invited to join their peers and work to become stronger and more agile. Form, flexibility, growth, and togetherness were the focus of this year’s workouts. The students got out of the workouts what they put into them. Credit to the students that used these opportunities to grow.

We were very pleased with the attendance numbers this year. An average of 41 students attended these sessions daily. With so many things going on in the summer, it’s fantastic to see so many students commit to bettering themselves and their teams. We’re also excited to see the growth other students have made this summer that were not able to attend these strength and agility sessions at the school.

Strength and agility opportunities will continued the last week of July, but attendance was not be taken for these sessions. Fall sports conditioning for football and volleyball started on July 31st. Be on the lookout via Remind and other school social media platforms for further information. If you don’t see this information soon, reach out to the fall sports coaches or Todd Westover, our AD.

90% or Greater Strength & Agility Attendance

70% or Greater Strength & Agility Attendance

50% or Greater Strength & Agility Attendance

