Hemingford Public Schools provided strength and agility opportunities for 7-12th grade students this summer break, Monday through Thursday, 6:30-8:30 a.m. Starting May 29th and continuing through July 20th, students were invited to join their peers and work to become stronger and more agile. Form, flexibility, growth, and togetherness were the focus of this year’s workouts. The students got out of the workouts what they put into them. Credit to the students that used these opportunities to grow.
We were very pleased with the attendance numbers this year. An average of 41 students attended these sessions daily. With so many things going on in the summer, it’s fantastic to see so many students commit to bettering themselves and their teams. We’re also excited to see the growth other students have made this summer that were not able to attend these strength and agility sessions at the school.
Strength and agility opportunities will continued the last week of July, but attendance was not be taken for these sessions. Fall sports conditioning for football and volleyball started on July 31st. Be on the lookout via Remind and other school social media platforms for further information. If you don’t see this information soon, reach out to the fall sports coaches or Todd Westover, our AD.
90% or Greater Strength & Agility Attendance
Carson Haas
Emma Hitchcock
Josh Miller
Kail Miles
Tayten Haas
Theron Miller
Jaxon Keane
Karly Ragsdale
Talon Payne
Aiden Benda
Bailey Sellman
Kylie Kumpf
Lucas Sulzbach
Ryan Ragsdale
Taylor Swanson
Andrew Miller
Austin Benda
Charlea Fancher
Jayce Haas
70% or Greater Strength & Agility Attendance
Brenna Schumacher
Brookelynn Warner
Emily Johnston
Isabell Gomez
Libby Sorensen
Zaine Feist
Anthony Haas
Bethany Kresl
Breana Specht
Gattlen Bell
Owen Plog
Jonathan Moreno
Mikayla Kumpf
Cash Keane
Jade Sorensen
Kaiden Casey
50% or Greater Strength & Agility Attendance
Ariel Warner
Gavin Bell
Savanna Hickman
Alli Meek
Grayson Hunter
Teyha Buser
Berkley Davies