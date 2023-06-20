The Hemingford Swim Team competed in 91 individual events and 10 relay races during the meet in Bridgeport on Saturday, June 17. 23 out of the 35 swimmers on the team competed throughout the event during the somewhat chilly day.

“It was another great week for the Hemingford swim team,” said Coach Ammie Frost. "It was a great meet for learning! I was impressed by how hard they worked and it shows in their races. We had several swimmers that improved their times and set meet recorders from the Saturday before.”

“Avery Huss, (8&U) this is her first year on the team,” said Frost. “Avery has a natural talent for the water. She improved her time on the 25 backstroke by 7 seconds and placed 4th. This was the stroke she didn't like at the beginning, but she is practicing and ready to swim every day. I am so excited to watch her grow as the season goes on.”

“Another highlight of the meet was Nevaeh Thompson (9&10) and her 100 IM (each stroke in one race),” said Frost. “She was very nervous about this race. She didn't even sign up originally. Sometimes a swimmer just needs to be 'pushed in!' She had a little cheer section and placed 4th!”

“We had two 11&12 year olds swim up into the 15-18 age group to help their fellow swimmers in relays,” she said. “Leah Krebs and Zane Frost swam with Carlye Kresl and Arielle Lawrence in two different relays. Leah and Zane definitely held their own against the older swimmers!”

“We did receive some DQ, but they are easy fixes. This just shows us we have some work to do and will continue to swim forward!”

“Pool staff would like to remind the community that the pool will be closed Friday, June 23rd and Saturday, June 24th,” said Frost. “The Hemingford Swim Team will be hosting a meet on Saturday. A lot of set up and prep work goes into an event like this. Everyone is welcome to come and cheer on our swimmers! Also, if you haven't signed up for swim lessons, swing by the pool. Session 2 starts on Monday June 26th.”