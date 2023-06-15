The Hemingford Swim Team kicked their season off with the first meet of 2023 in Alliance on Saturday at the Big Blue Bay.

“We had a great first meet,” said Coach Ammie Frost. “We only had a few weeks to practice, but I am seeing a lot of improvement from last year.”

The high was just 76 degrees in Alliance on Saturday.

“It was a chilly, pants-all-day kind of day,” said Frost. “A tough day for the swimmers weather wise; it was partly cloudy but when that breeze hit it was cold.”

The team grew by nearly 10 in numbers with 34 swimmers on the team this year compared to last year. Swimmers normally range from ages 7 to 18 but Maddy Mullen is the youngest swimmer on the team with her 7th birthday in July.

“Maddy was swimming across the pool last year and asked mom and dad if she could join this year knowing her skill level,” said Frost.

It’s sure to be a fun season as they head to Bridgeport this Saturday followed by hosting a meet in Hemingford on June 24. Keep an eye out each week for how well these swimmers improve!

Hemingford Swim Team Results from Alliance Invite:

Event #11 Mixed 100 Medley Relay 8 & Under

Swimmer Time Place Hemingford Swim Team-A Relay Maddy-Bk, Everett-Br, Archer-Fly, Matthew-Free 2:42.64S 4 Hemingford Swim Team-B Relay Paislee-Bk, Avery-Br, Nicholas-Fly, Taylee-Free 2:43.32S 5

Event #12 Mixed 100 Medley Relay 9-10

Hemingford Swim Team-B Relay Nevaeh-Fly, Leah-Br, Kameron-Bk, Abby-Free 2:04.73S 4 Hemingford Swim Team-A Relay Addy-Bk, Kolten-Br, Harley-Fly, David-Free 2:12.36S 6

Event #13 Mixed 200 Medley Relay 11-12

Hemingford Swim Team-A Relay Zane-Fly, Leah-Bk, Kam-Br, Kennedy-Fr 4:02.84S 6 Hemingford Swim Team-B Relay Teagan-Bk, Wriley-Fly, Lilli-Br, Jeremiah-Free 4:53.60S 8

Event #16 Boys 50 Free 8 & Under

Matthew Mahony 56.60S 1

Event #18 Boys 50 Free 9-10

David Armenta 56.60S 7

Event #19 Girls 50 Free 9-10

Kennedy Mahony 56.14S 5 Nevaeh Thompson 58.14S 9 Leah Woodbeck 1:00.00S 12 Abby Frost 1:02.32S 13 Kameron Gilkerson 1:11.66S 15 Aria Ruzicka 1:11.98S 16

Event #20 Boys 100 Free 11-12

Zane Frost 1:30.57S 1 Jeremiah Armenta 2:15.04S 6

Event #21 Girls 100 Free 11-12

Teagan Yale 1:56.41S 9 Kamryn Haas 2:20.38S 12 Lillian Cullan 2:22.38S 14 Wriley Neimeier 2:44.74S 17

Event #26 Boys 25 Fly 8 & Under

Nicolas Armenta 38.79S 1

Event #28 Boys 25 Fly 9-10

Kolten Covey 38.28S 5 David Armenta 49.32S 7

Event #29 Girls 25 Fly 9-10

Harley Payne 34.10S 6

Event #31 Girls 50 Fly 11-12

Kamryn Haas 1:02.84S 5 Wriley Niemeier 1:10.90S 7

Event #36 Boys 25 Back 8 & Under

Matthew Mahony 38.92S 5 Archer Neimeier 41.63S 6 Everett Vogel 50.75S 8

Event #37 Girls 25 Back 8 & Under

Paislee Thompson 36.61S 6 Avery Huss 40.43S 9 Taylee Curtis 50.05S 12 Maddy Mullen 53.53S 13

Event #39 Girls 25 Back 9-10

Leah Woodbeck 26.60S 4 Kennedy Mahony 28.01S 6 Nevaeh Thompson 32.29S 10 Kameron Gilkerson 32.31S 11 Addy Vogel 36.25S 16 Abby Frost 39.58S 18 Aria Ruzicka 51.60S 21

Event #40 Boys 50 Back 11-12

Jeremiah Armenta 1:03.11S 2

Event #41 Girls 50 Back 11-12

Teagan Yale 54.97S 5 Leah Krebs 55.56S 6 Kamryn Haas 1:06.44S 12 Lillian Cullan 1:11.44S 16 Wriley Niemeier 1:30.52S 22

Event #49A Girls 100 Free 90-10

Kennedy Mahony 2:00.54S 1

Event #51B Boys 200 Free 11-12

Zane Frost 3:18.21S 1

Event #56 Boys 25 Breast 8 & Under

Everett Vogel 37.61S 4 Archer Neimeier 46.88S 7 Matthew Mahony 47.52S 8 Nicholas Armenta 53.13S 12

Event #57 Girls 25 Breast 8 & Under

Avery Huss 46.30S 9 Paislee Thompson 47.38S 10 Maddy Mullen 1:08.96S 16

Event #58 Boys 25 Breast 9-10

Kolten Covey 34.61S 6

Event #59 Girls 25 Breast 9-10 year olds

Leah Woodbeck 32.50S 6 Harley Payne 37.80S 13 Abby Frost 40.69S 16 Kennedy Mahony 42.35S 18 Nevaeh Thompson 43.13S 19 Addy Vogel 53.97S 23 Kameron Gilkerson 56.05S 24 Aria Ruzicka 1:05.63S 25

Event #60 Boys 50 Breast 11-12

Jeremiah Armenta 2:01.65S 10

Event #61 Girls 50 Breast 11-12

Kamryn Haas 1:18.32S 12 Wriley Niemeier 1:34.54S 19 Lillian Cullan 1:34.80S 20 Leah Krebs 1:37.39S 22

Event #70 Boys 100 IM 11-12

Zane Frost 1:46.62S 1

Event #71 Girls 100 IM 11-12

Leah Krebs 2:29.97S 8

Event #76 Boys 25 Free 8 & Under

Matthew Mahony 25.58S 2 Everett Vogel 27.72S 4 Nicholas Armenta 35.79S 7 Archer Niemeier 35.83S 8

Event #77 Girls 25 Free 8 & Under

Paislee Thompson 32.17S 6 Avery Huss 40.35S 13 Taylee Curtis 41.94S 15 Maddy Mullen 42.96S 18

Event #78 Boys 25 Free 9-10

Kolten Covey 26.96S 7 David Armenta 29.23S 9

Event #79 Girls 25 Free 9-10

Kameron Gilkerson 23.62S 2 Nevaeh Thompson 24.79S 6 Leah Woodbeck 25.23S 7 Abby Frost 26.44S 12 Harley Payne 27.74S 14 Aria Ruzicka 33.07S 17 Addy Vogel 33.46S 18

Event #80 Boys 50 Free 11-12

Zane Frost 39.54S 1 Jeremiah Armenta 58.70S 10

Event #81 Girls 50 Free 11-12

Leah Krebs 45.51S 7 Teagan Yale 58.95S 9 Lillian Cullan 1:01.06 16

Event #86 Mixed 100 Free Relay 8 & Under

Hemingford Swim Team-A Relay Archer, Maddy, Everett, Matthew 2:29.15S 4 Hemingford Swim Team-B Relay Paislee, Taylee, Avery, Nicholas 2:30.81S 5

Event #87 Mixed 100 Free Relay 9-10

Hemingford Swim Team-A Relay Kameron, Abby, Leah, Neveah 1:43.74S 4 Hemingford Swim Team-B Relay David, Harley, Addy, Aria 2:01.50S 7

Event #88 Mixed 200 Free Relay 11-12