The Hemingford Swim Team kicked their season off with the first meet of 2023 in Alliance on Saturday at the Big Blue Bay.
“We had a great first meet,” said Coach Ammie Frost. “We only had a few weeks to practice, but I am seeing a lot of improvement from last year.”
The high was just 76 degrees in Alliance on Saturday.
“It was a chilly, pants-all-day kind of day,” said Frost. “A tough day for the swimmers weather wise; it was partly cloudy but when that breeze hit it was cold.”
The team grew by nearly 10 in numbers with 34 swimmers on the team this year compared to last year. Swimmers normally range from ages 7 to 18 but Maddy Mullen is the youngest swimmer on the team with her 7th birthday in July.
“Maddy was swimming across the pool last year and asked mom and dad if she could join this year knowing her skill level,” said Frost.
It’s sure to be a fun season as they head to Bridgeport this Saturday followed by hosting a meet in Hemingford on June 24. Keep an eye out each week for how well these swimmers improve!
Hemingford Swim Team Results from Alliance Invite:
Event #11 Mixed 100 Medley Relay 8 & Under
Swimmer
Time
Place
Hemingford Swim Team-A Relay
Maddy-Bk, Everett-Br, Archer-Fly, Matthew-Free
2:42.64S
4
Hemingford Swim Team-B Relay
Paislee-Bk, Avery-Br, Nicholas-Fly, Taylee-Free
2:43.32S
5
Event #12 Mixed 100 Medley Relay 9-10
Hemingford Swim Team-B Relay
Nevaeh-Fly, Leah-Br, Kameron-Bk, Abby-Free
2:04.73S
4
Hemingford Swim Team-A Relay
Addy-Bk, Kolten-Br, Harley-Fly, David-Free
2:12.36S
6
Event #13 Mixed 200 Medley Relay 11-12
Hemingford Swim Team-A Relay
Zane-Fly, Leah-Bk, Kam-Br, Kennedy-Fr
4:02.84S
6
Hemingford Swim Team-B Relay
Teagan-Bk, Wriley-Fly, Lilli-Br, Jeremiah-Free
4:53.60S
8
Event #16 Boys 50 Free 8 & Under
Matthew Mahony
56.60S
1
Event #18 Boys 50 Free 9-10
David Armenta
56.60S
7
Event #19 Girls 50 Free 9-10
Kennedy Mahony
56.14S
5
Nevaeh Thompson
58.14S
9
Leah Woodbeck
1:00.00S
12
Abby Frost
1:02.32S
13
Kameron Gilkerson
1:11.66S
15
Aria Ruzicka
1:11.98S
16
Event #20 Boys 100 Free 11-12
Zane Frost
1:30.57S
1
Jeremiah Armenta
2:15.04S
6
Event #21 Girls 100 Free 11-12
Teagan Yale
1:56.41S
9
Kamryn Haas
2:20.38S
12
Lillian Cullan
2:22.38S
14
Wriley Neimeier
2:44.74S
17
Event #26 Boys 25 Fly 8 & Under
Nicolas Armenta
38.79S
1
Event #28 Boys 25 Fly 9-10
Kolten Covey
38.28S
5
David Armenta
49.32S
7
Event #29 Girls 25 Fly 9-10
Harley Payne
34.10S
6
Event #31 Girls 50 Fly 11-12
Kamryn Haas
1:02.84S
5
Wriley Niemeier
1:10.90S
7
Event #36 Boys 25 Back 8 & Under
Matthew Mahony
38.92S
5
Archer Neimeier
41.63S
6
Everett Vogel
50.75S
8
Event #37 Girls 25 Back 8 & Under
Paislee Thompson
36.61S
6
Avery Huss
40.43S
9
Taylee Curtis
50.05S
12
Maddy Mullen
53.53S
13
Event #39 Girls 25 Back 9-10
Leah Woodbeck
26.60S
4
Kennedy Mahony
28.01S
6
Nevaeh Thompson
32.29S
10
Kameron Gilkerson
32.31S
11
Addy Vogel
36.25S
16
Abby Frost
39.58S
18
Aria Ruzicka
51.60S
21
Event #40 Boys 50 Back 11-12
Jeremiah Armenta
1:03.11S
2
Event #41 Girls 50 Back 11-12
Teagan Yale
54.97S
5
Leah Krebs
55.56S
6
Kamryn Haas
1:06.44S
12
Lillian Cullan
1:11.44S
16
Wriley Niemeier
1:30.52S
22
Event #49A Girls 100 Free 90-10
Kennedy Mahony
2:00.54S
1
Event #51B Boys 200 Free 11-12
Zane Frost
3:18.21S
1
Event #56 Boys 25 Breast 8 & Under
Everett Vogel
37.61S
4
Archer Neimeier
46.88S
7
Matthew Mahony
47.52S
8
Nicholas Armenta
53.13S
12
Event #57 Girls 25 Breast 8 & Under
Avery Huss
46.30S
9
Paislee Thompson
47.38S
10
Maddy Mullen
1:08.96S
16
Event #58 Boys 25 Breast 9-10
Kolten Covey
34.61S
6
Event #59 Girls 25 Breast 9-10 year olds
Leah Woodbeck
32.50S
6
Harley Payne
37.80S
13
Abby Frost
40.69S
16
Kennedy Mahony
42.35S
18
Nevaeh Thompson
43.13S
19
Addy Vogel
53.97S
23
Kameron Gilkerson
56.05S
24
Aria Ruzicka
1:05.63S
25
Event #60 Boys 50 Breast 11-12
Jeremiah Armenta
2:01.65S
10
Event #61 Girls 50 Breast 11-12
Kamryn Haas
1:18.32S
12
Wriley Niemeier
1:34.54S
19
Lillian Cullan
1:34.80S
20
Leah Krebs
1:37.39S
22
Event #70 Boys 100 IM 11-12
Zane Frost
1:46.62S
1
Event #71 Girls 100 IM 11-12
Leah Krebs
2:29.97S
8
Event #76 Boys 25 Free 8 & Under
Matthew Mahony
25.58S
2
Everett Vogel
27.72S
4
Nicholas Armenta
35.79S
7
Archer Niemeier
35.83S
8
Event #77 Girls 25 Free 8 & Under
Paislee Thompson
32.17S
6
Avery Huss
40.35S
13
Taylee Curtis
41.94S
15
Maddy Mullen
42.96S
18
Event #78 Boys 25 Free 9-10
Kolten Covey
26.96S
7
David Armenta
29.23S
9
Event #79 Girls 25 Free 9-10
Kameron Gilkerson
23.62S
2
Nevaeh Thompson
24.79S
6
Leah Woodbeck
25.23S
7
Abby Frost
26.44S
12
Harley Payne
27.74S
14
Aria Ruzicka
33.07S
17
Addy Vogel
33.46S
18
Event #80 Boys 50 Free 11-12
Zane Frost
39.54S
1
Jeremiah Armenta
58.70S
10
Event #81 Girls 50 Free 11-12
Leah Krebs
45.51S
7
Teagan Yale
58.95S
9
Lillian Cullan
1:01.06
16
Event #86 Mixed 100 Free Relay 8 & Under
Hemingford Swim Team-A Relay
Archer, Maddy, Everett, Matthew
2:29.15S
4
Hemingford Swim Team-B Relay
Paislee, Taylee, Avery, Nicholas
2:30.81S
5
Event #87 Mixed 100 Free Relay 9-10
Hemingford Swim Team-A Relay
Kameron, Abby, Leah, Neveah
1:43.74S
4
Hemingford Swim Team-B Relay
David, Harley, Addy, Aria
2:01.50S
7
Event #88 Mixed 200 Free Relay 11-12
Hemingford Swim Team-B Relay
Zane, Leah, Kam, Kennedy
2:17.24S
4
Hemingford Swim Team-A Relay
Teagan, Wriley, Lilli, Jeremiah
4:18.34S
8