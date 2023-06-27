Hemingford hosted the 3rd swim meet of the year this past Saturday.

“If it wasn't for the wind, we would have had perfect weather,” said Hemingford Swim Team Coach/Pool Manager Ammie Frost.

For being a smaller pool and only 4 lanes, it went smooth.

"We have a parent, Janelle Huss, that is willing to learn to run the computer,” said Frost. “With the help of Erin Armstrong, we learned a lot this past week about the program. Something else that was new, our very own Kim Haas came and took action photos for all the teams. She does amazing work!"

A total of five teams competed in Hemingford: teams traveled from Alliance, Sidney, Bridgeport and Torrington. There were a total of 178 swimmers with a few scratches. Frost estimated there were around 300 people in attendance. Frost and her crew served breakfast burritos, brisket sandwiches, brisket nachos, walking tacos, beefy nachos plus candy and drinks to hungry swimmers and their families.

“We ran out of everything,” said Frost.

“Our swimmers have been working very hard the last couple of weeks,” said Frost. “It's crazy to think that the season is almost over!”

“We had serval swimmers try new races,” she said. “We had to do some convincing on a few, but they did great! Everyone needs to keep an eye out on Kennedy Mahony; she is leading our 9-10 girls group. I can see her bring home some medals from the medal meet. In our 11-12 age group, we added another swimmer Gaige Thompson. He only had a few days of practice and showed some competition. The next weekend the team will travel to Torrington. We want to thank the community of Hemingford for the support and understanding while we host this meet. It takes a village and we have a great one!”

Hemingford Swim Team Results from Hemingford:

Event- Age Group

Swimmer; Place

Girls 200 IM- 15-18

Carlye Kresl; 2nd

Boys 50 Free- 8&Under

Matthew Mahony; 1st

Girls 50 Free- 8&Under

Paislee Thompson; 4th

Maddy Mullen; 8th

Taylee Curtis; 9th

Boys 50 Free- 9-10

Kolten Covey; 7th

David Armenta; 9th

Girls 50 Free- 9-10

Kennedy Mahony; 2nd

Kameron Gilkerson; 5th

Abby Frost; 8th

Aria Ruzicka; 11th

Boys 100 Free- 11-12

Zane Frost; 1st

Gaige Thompson; 4th

Girls 100 Free- 11-12

Wriley Niemeier; 7th

Lillian Cullan; 8th

Girls 100 Free- 15-18

Carlye Kresl; 8th

Arielle Lawrence; 9th

Boys 25 Fly- 8&Under

Nicholas Armenta; 1st

Girls 25 Fly- 8&Under

Maddy Mullen; 7th

Boys 25 Fly- 9-10

David Armenta; 4th

Girls 25 Fly- 9-10

Nevaeh Thompson; 7th

Harley Payne; 8th

Girls 50 Fly- 11-12

Emerson Horstman; 5th

Madison Prichard; 7th

Boys 25 Back- 8&Under

Archer Niemeier; 4th

Girls 25 Back- 8&Under

Avery Huss; 1st

Paislee Thompson; 3rd

Taylee Curtis; 11th

Girls 25 Back- 9-10

Kennedy Mahony; 3rd

Kameron Gilkerson; 6th

Addy Vogel; 8th

Abby Frost; 11th

Aria Ruzicka; 16th

Boys 50 Back -11-12

Gaige Thompson; 1st

Jeremiah Armenta; 3rd

Girls 50 Back- 11-12

Leah Krebs; 6th

Madison Pritchard; 7th

Kamryn Haas; 8th

Lillian Cullan; 11th

Wriley Niemier; 15th

Boys 100 Free- 8&Under

Matthew Mahony; 1st

Girls 100 Free- 9-10

Kennedy Mahony; 2nd

Nevaeh Thompson; 4th

Girls 200 Free- 15-18

Carlye Kresl; 1st

Arielle Lawrence; 3rd

Boys 25 Breast; 8&Under

Matthew Mahony; 6th

Nicholas Armenta; 7th

Archer Niemier; 9th

Girls 25 Breast- 8&Under

Paislee Thompson; 2nd

Avery Huss; 9th

Maddy Mullen; 13th

Taylee Curtis; 14th

Boys 25 Breast- 9-10

Kolten Covey; 2nd

David Armenta; 8th

Girls 25 Breast- 9-10

Kameron Gilkerson; 12th

Addy Vogel; 14th

Girls 50 Breast- 11-12

Kamryn Haas: 8th

Wriley Niemier; 11th

Girls 100 IM- 9-10

Harley Payne; 7th

Boys 100 IM- 11-12

Zane Frost; 1st

Girls 100 IM- 11-12

Emerson Horstman; 7th

Girls 100 IM- 15-18

Arielle Lawrence; 7th

Boys 25 Free- 8&Under

Matthew Mahony; 1st

Nicholas Armenta; 2nd

Archer Niemier; 4th

Girls 25 Free- 8&Under

Paislee Thompson; 5th

Maddy Mullen; 9th

Avery Huss; 12th

Taylee Curtis; 16th

Boys 25 Free- 9-10

David Armenta; 4th

Kolten Covey; 6th

Girls 25 Free- 9-10

Kameron Gilkerson; 3rd

Nevaeh Thompson; 4th

Abby Frost; 9th

Harley Payne; 15th

Addy Vogel; 16th

Aria Ruzicka; 17th

Boys 50 Free- 11-12

Zane Frost; 1st

Gaige Thompson; 2nd

Andrew Miller; 5th

Jeremiah Armenta; 8th

Girls 50 Free- 11-12

Leah Krebs; 4th

Emerson Horstman; 5th

Kamryn Haas; 6th

Lillian Cullan; 8th

Girls 50 Free- 15-18

Arielle Lawrence; 9th

Boys 400 Free- 11-12

Zane Frost; 1st

Girls 400 Free- 15-18