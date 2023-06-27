Hemingford hosted the 3rd swim meet of the year this past Saturday.
“If it wasn't for the wind, we would have had perfect weather,” said Hemingford Swim Team Coach/Pool Manager Ammie Frost.
For being a smaller pool and only 4 lanes, it went smooth.
"We have a parent, Janelle Huss, that is willing to learn to run the computer,” said Frost. “With the help of Erin Armstrong, we learned a lot this past week about the program. Something else that was new, our very own Kim Haas came and took action photos for all the teams. She does amazing work!"
A total of five teams competed in Hemingford: teams traveled from Alliance, Sidney, Bridgeport and Torrington. There were a total of 178 swimmers with a few scratches. Frost estimated there were around 300 people in attendance. Frost and her crew served breakfast burritos, brisket sandwiches, brisket nachos, walking tacos, beefy nachos plus candy and drinks to hungry swimmers and their families.
“We ran out of everything,” said Frost.
“Our swimmers have been working very hard the last couple of weeks,” said Frost. “It's crazy to think that the season is almost over!”
“We had serval swimmers try new races,” she said. “We had to do some convincing on a few, but they did great! Everyone needs to keep an eye out on Kennedy Mahony; she is leading our 9-10 girls group. I can see her bring home some medals from the medal meet. In our 11-12 age group, we added another swimmer Gaige Thompson. He only had a few days of practice and showed some competition. The next weekend the team will travel to Torrington. We want to thank the community of Hemingford for the support and understanding while we host this meet. It takes a village and we have a great one!”
Hemingford Swim Team Results from Hemingford:
Event- Age Group
Swimmer; Place
Girls 200 IM- 15-18
Carlye Kresl; 2nd
Boys 50 Free- 8&Under
Matthew Mahony; 1st
Girls 50 Free- 8&Under
Paislee Thompson; 4th
Maddy Mullen; 8th
Taylee Curtis; 9th
Boys 50 Free- 9-10
Kolten Covey; 7th
David Armenta; 9th
Girls 50 Free- 9-10
Kennedy Mahony; 2nd
Kameron Gilkerson; 5th
Abby Frost; 8th
Aria Ruzicka; 11th
Boys 100 Free- 11-12
Zane Frost; 1st
Gaige Thompson; 4th
Girls 100 Free- 11-12
Wriley Niemeier; 7th
Lillian Cullan; 8th
Girls 100 Free- 15-18
Carlye Kresl; 8th
Arielle Lawrence; 9th
Boys 25 Fly- 8&Under
Nicholas Armenta; 1st
Girls 25 Fly- 8&Under
Maddy Mullen; 7th
Boys 25 Fly- 9-10
David Armenta; 4th
Girls 25 Fly- 9-10
Nevaeh Thompson; 7th
Harley Payne; 8th
Girls 50 Fly- 11-12
Emerson Horstman; 5th
Madison Prichard; 7th
Boys 25 Back- 8&Under
Archer Niemeier; 4th
Girls 25 Back- 8&Under
Avery Huss; 1st
Paislee Thompson; 3rd
Taylee Curtis; 11th
Girls 25 Back- 9-10
Kennedy Mahony; 3rd
Kameron Gilkerson; 6th
Addy Vogel; 8th
Abby Frost; 11th
Aria Ruzicka; 16th
Boys 50 Back -11-12
Gaige Thompson; 1st
Jeremiah Armenta; 3rd
Girls 50 Back- 11-12
Leah Krebs; 6th
Madison Pritchard; 7th
Kamryn Haas; 8th
Lillian Cullan; 11th
Wriley Niemier; 15th
Boys 100 Free- 8&Under
Matthew Mahony; 1st
Girls 100 Free- 9-10
Kennedy Mahony; 2nd
Nevaeh Thompson; 4th
Girls 200 Free- 15-18
Carlye Kresl; 1st
Arielle Lawrence; 3rd
Boys 25 Breast; 8&Under
Matthew Mahony; 6th
Nicholas Armenta; 7th
Archer Niemier; 9th
Girls 25 Breast- 8&Under
Paislee Thompson; 2nd
Avery Huss; 9th
Maddy Mullen; 13th
Taylee Curtis; 14th
Boys 25 Breast- 9-10
Kolten Covey; 2nd
David Armenta; 8th
Girls 25 Breast- 9-10
Kameron Gilkerson; 12th
Addy Vogel; 14th
Girls 50 Breast- 11-12
Kamryn Haas: 8th
Wriley Niemier; 11th
Girls 100 IM- 9-10
Harley Payne; 7th
Boys 100 IM- 11-12
Zane Frost; 1st
Girls 100 IM- 11-12
Emerson Horstman; 7th
Girls 100 IM- 15-18
Arielle Lawrence; 7th
Boys 25 Free- 8&Under
Matthew Mahony; 1st
Nicholas Armenta; 2nd
Archer Niemier; 4th
Girls 25 Free- 8&Under
Paislee Thompson; 5th
Maddy Mullen; 9th
Avery Huss; 12th
Taylee Curtis; 16th
Boys 25 Free- 9-10
David Armenta; 4th
Kolten Covey; 6th
Girls 25 Free- 9-10
Kameron Gilkerson; 3rd
Nevaeh Thompson; 4th
Abby Frost; 9th
Harley Payne; 15th
Addy Vogel; 16th
Aria Ruzicka; 17th
Boys 50 Free- 11-12
Zane Frost; 1st
Gaige Thompson; 2nd
Andrew Miller; 5th
Jeremiah Armenta; 8th
Girls 50 Free- 11-12
Leah Krebs; 4th
Emerson Horstman; 5th
Kamryn Haas; 6th
Lillian Cullan; 8th
Girls 50 Free- 15-18
Arielle Lawrence; 9th
Boys 400 Free- 11-12
Zane Frost; 1st
Girls 400 Free- 15-18
Carlye Kresl; 3rd