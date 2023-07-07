Hemingford Swim Team travelled to Torrington this past weekend to compete at the fourth meet of the season.
“I am very proud of our swimmers and how well they performed,” said Coach Ammie Frost. “A lot of them did new races, tried flip turns, and most of them shave seconds off from last week.”
“Another thing I love about of our team is the sportsmanship that they show each other and other towns. Couple highlights of the meet, we had 3 swimmers swim the 400. 11-12 free relay was a nail biting race. Everyone had a good day!
“I am really excited to see how well they do next weekend for the medal meet in Sidney,” said Frost. “If they keep it up we should see a lot of hardware coming home!”
Hemingford Swim Team Results from Torrington:
(Heat; place)
Lillian Cullan – Age 11
100 Free; 12th
50 Back; 12th
50 Free; 13th
Abby Frost – Age 9
50 Free; 11th
25 Back; 14th
25 Free; 10th
Zane Frost – Age 12
200 IM; 1st
50 Fly; 1st
50 Back; 2nd
400 Free; 1st
Kameron Gilkerson – Age 9
25 Back; 6th
25 Breast; 8th
25 Free; 5th
Kamryn Haas – Age 11
100 Free; 8th
50 Back; 10th
50 Free; 9th
Leah Krebs – Age 11
50 Back; 4th
200 Free; 6th
50 Breast; 14th
50 Free; 6th
Carlye Kresl – Age 16
200 IM; 2nd
200 Free; 1st
50 Free; 8th
400 Free; 3rd
Arielle Lawrence – Age 18
100 Free; 6th
200 Free; 5th
100 IM; 7th
400 Free; 5th
Kennedy Mahony – Age 10
50 Free; 2nd
100 Free; 1st
100 IM; 6th
25 Free; 4th
Matthew Mahony – Age 8
50 Free; 1st
25 Back; 2nd
100 Free; 1st
25 Breast; 4th
Maddy Mullen – Age 6
50 Free; 7th
25 Back; 12th
25 Free; 10th
Archer Niemeier – Age 8
50 Free; 7th
25 Back; 8th
25 Breast; 9th
25 Free; 4th
Wriley Niemeier – Age 11
50 Back; 22nd
50 Free; 17th
Madison Pritchard – Age 11
100 Free; 6th
50 Back; 8th
Cleo Swanson – Age 9
25 Back; 15th
25 Free; 20th
Gaige Thompson – Age 11
100 Free; 2nd
50 Back; 1st
50 Breast; 5th
50 Free; 1st
Nevaeh Thompson – Age 9
50 Free; 5th
100 Free; 2nd
25 Free; 8th
Paislee Thompson – Age 8
50 Free; 4th
25 Back; 4th
25 Breast; 5th
25 Free; 7th
Addy Vogel – Age 10
50 Free; 15th
25 Back; 8th
25 Free; 17th
Everett Vogel – Age 8
25 Back; 5th
25 Breast; 2nd
25 Free; 1st
Leah Woodbeck – Age 9
50 Free; 4th
25 Free; 6th