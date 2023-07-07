Hemingford Swim Team travelled to Torrington this past weekend to compete at the fourth meet of the season.

“I am very proud of our swimmers and how well they performed,” said Coach Ammie Frost. “A lot of them did new races, tried flip turns, and most of them shave seconds off from last week.”

“Another thing I love about of our team is the sportsmanship that they show each other and other towns. Couple highlights of the meet, we had 3 swimmers swim the 400. 11-12 free relay was a nail biting race. Everyone had a good day!

“I am really excited to see how well they do next weekend for the medal meet in Sidney,” said Frost. “If they keep it up we should see a lot of hardware coming home!”

Hemingford Swim Team Results from Torrington:

(Heat; place)

Lillian Cullan – Age 11

100 Free; 12th

50 Back; 12th

50 Free; 13th

Abby Frost – Age 9

50 Free; 11th

25 Back; 14th

25 Free; 10th

Zane Frost – Age 12

200 IM; 1st

50 Fly; 1st

50 Back; 2nd

400 Free; 1st

Kameron Gilkerson – Age 9

25 Back; 6th

25 Breast; 8th

25 Free; 5th

Kamryn Haas – Age 11

100 Free; 8th

50 Back; 10th

50 Free; 9th

Leah Krebs – Age 11

50 Back; 4th

200 Free; 6th

50 Breast; 14th

50 Free; 6th

Carlye Kresl – Age 16

200 IM; 2nd

200 Free; 1st

50 Free; 8th

400 Free; 3rd

Arielle Lawrence – Age 18

100 Free; 6th

200 Free; 5th

100 IM; 7th

400 Free; 5th

Kennedy Mahony – Age 10

50 Free; 2nd

100 Free; 1st

100 IM; 6th

25 Free; 4th

Matthew Mahony – Age 8

50 Free; 1st

25 Back; 2nd

100 Free; 1st

25 Breast; 4th

Maddy Mullen – Age 6

50 Free; 7th

25 Back; 12th

25 Free; 10th

Archer Niemeier – Age 8

50 Free; 7th

25 Back; 8th

25 Breast; 9th

25 Free; 4th

Wriley Niemeier – Age 11

50 Back; 22nd

50 Free; 17th

Madison Pritchard – Age 11

100 Free; 6th

50 Back; 8th

Cleo Swanson – Age 9

25 Back; 15th

25 Free; 20th

Gaige Thompson – Age 11

100 Free; 2nd

50 Back; 1st

50 Breast; 5th

50 Free; 1st

Nevaeh Thompson – Age 9

50 Free; 5th

100 Free; 2nd

25 Free; 8th

Paislee Thompson – Age 8

50 Free; 4th

25 Back; 4th

25 Breast; 5th

25 Free; 7th

Addy Vogel – Age 10

50 Free; 15th

25 Back; 8th

25 Free; 17th

Everett Vogel – Age 8

25 Back; 5th

25 Breast; 2nd

25 Free; 1st

Leah Woodbeck – Age 9

50 Free; 4th